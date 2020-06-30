All apartments in Kissimmee
Last updated March 3 2020 at 3:58 AM

1026 JACK CALHOUN DRIVE

1026 Jack Calhoun Dr · No Longer Available
Location

1026 Jack Calhoun Dr, Kissimmee, FL 34741

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Take a look at this recently renovated two (2) bedroom one and a half bathroom 2 story unit in the heart of Kissimmee. This unit features ceramic tile on all first floor, kitchen tile back splash, clean crisp light color cabinets and modern bathrooms. Unit is equipped with central A/C, appliances that include refrigerator, exhaust hood and stove. Applicants must have an average household income of at least three times the amount of rent and no eviction histories. Security deposit is one month's rent if tenant has a great credit score. (Appliances and Colors May Vary) Pet friendly to include small breeds and or non aggressive breeds. This beautiful and renovated property is ready to move in the first week of April

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 250
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1026 JACK CALHOUN DRIVE have any available units?
1026 JACK CALHOUN DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kissimmee, FL.
How much is rent in Kissimmee, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kissimmee Rent Report.
What amenities does 1026 JACK CALHOUN DRIVE have?
Some of 1026 JACK CALHOUN DRIVE's amenities include pet friendly, recently renovated, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1026 JACK CALHOUN DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
1026 JACK CALHOUN DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1026 JACK CALHOUN DRIVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 1026 JACK CALHOUN DRIVE is pet friendly.
Does 1026 JACK CALHOUN DRIVE offer parking?
No, 1026 JACK CALHOUN DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 1026 JACK CALHOUN DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1026 JACK CALHOUN DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1026 JACK CALHOUN DRIVE have a pool?
No, 1026 JACK CALHOUN DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 1026 JACK CALHOUN DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 1026 JACK CALHOUN DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 1026 JACK CALHOUN DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 1026 JACK CALHOUN DRIVE does not have units with dishwashers.

