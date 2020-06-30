1026 JACK CALHOUN DRIVE

Amenities

Take a look at this recently renovated two (2) bedroom one and a half bathroom 2 story unit in the heart of Kissimmee. This unit features ceramic tile on all first floor, kitchen tile back splash, clean crisp light color cabinets and modern bathrooms. Unit is equipped with central A/C, appliances that include refrigerator, exhaust hood and stove. Applicants must have an average household income of at least three times the amount of rent and no eviction histories. Security deposit is one month's rent if tenant has a great credit score. (Appliances and Colors May Vary) Pet friendly to include small breeds and or non aggressive breeds. This beautiful and renovated property is ready to move in the first week of April