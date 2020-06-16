Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities

1005 King Street Available 01/01/19 Beautiful 3BR/ 2BA Home In The Heart Of Kissimmee! - Located conveniently near John Young Pkwy, Orange Blossom Tr, Downtown Kissimmee, Oak St Medical Complex/ Osceola Regional hospital. Just minutes from the Loop shopping center and 192 attractions/ resorts area. This beautiful duplex home boasts 1400 sq ft including 3 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms, with stand up shower in the master bath. Dark walnut cabinets in the kitchen and bathrooms and modern tile set this unit apart from the rest. Respond to this listing to schedule a site tour today!



Info@bullbearcompany.com

321-355-3415



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE3667964)