Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1005 King Street

1005 King St · No Longer Available
Location

1005 King St, Kissimmee, FL 34741
Beaumont

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
1005 King Street Available 01/01/19 Beautiful 3BR/ 2BA Home In The Heart Of Kissimmee! - Located conveniently near John Young Pkwy, Orange Blossom Tr, Downtown Kissimmee, Oak St Medical Complex/ Osceola Regional hospital. Just minutes from the Loop shopping center and 192 attractions/ resorts area. This beautiful duplex home boasts 1400 sq ft including 3 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms, with stand up shower in the master bath. Dark walnut cabinets in the kitchen and bathrooms and modern tile set this unit apart from the rest. Respond to this listing to schedule a site tour today!

Info@bullbearcompany.com
321-355-3415

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3667964)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1005 King Street have any available units?
1005 King Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kissimmee, FL.
How much is rent in Kissimmee, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kissimmee Rent Report.
Is 1005 King Street currently offering any rent specials?
1005 King Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1005 King Street pet-friendly?
No, 1005 King Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kissimmee.
Does 1005 King Street offer parking?
No, 1005 King Street does not offer parking.
Does 1005 King Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1005 King Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1005 King Street have a pool?
No, 1005 King Street does not have a pool.
Does 1005 King Street have accessible units?
No, 1005 King Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1005 King Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1005 King Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1005 King Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1005 King Street does not have units with air conditioning.
