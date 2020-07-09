All apartments in Kissimmee
1003 West June Street

1003 West June Street · No Longer Available
Location

1003 West June Street, Kissimmee, FL 34741
Beaumont

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
3 bedroom, 2 bathroom split floor plan home on a corner lot. Inside, you'll find a lovely living room/dining room combo which accesses the cozy kitchen. Spacious master bedroom offers a private bath. Additional 2 bedrooms offer large closet space. The backyard is shaded and offers a detached storage shed. Home is located near historic downtown Kissimmee, with local restaurants, shops and more! Home is also convenient to major roadways, as well as Central Florida Attractions.
Visit www.goalproperties.com today!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1003 West June Street have any available units?
1003 West June Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kissimmee, FL.
How much is rent in Kissimmee, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kissimmee Rent Report.
Is 1003 West June Street currently offering any rent specials?
1003 West June Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1003 West June Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1003 West June Street is pet friendly.
Does 1003 West June Street offer parking?
No, 1003 West June Street does not offer parking.
Does 1003 West June Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1003 West June Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1003 West June Street have a pool?
No, 1003 West June Street does not have a pool.
Does 1003 West June Street have accessible units?
No, 1003 West June Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1003 West June Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1003 West June Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1003 West June Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1003 West June Street does not have units with air conditioning.

