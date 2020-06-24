1001 Golfside Court

Amenities

Kissimmee 3 Bed 2 Bath Cute Home with Fenced Backyard -

This beautiful Kissimmee home features 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms with hard surface flooring (tile or wood) throughout for easy care and cleaning. As you walk into the home you will enter the bright and airy Kitchen featuring stainless steel appliances (smooth top range/stove, side-by-side refrigerator, microwave, disposal, and dishwasher). On the front of the house is also a Great Room area for entertaining. An additional indoor living space is present from the garage area conversion which also adds indoor washer and dryer hookups. The Master Bedroom features its own Master Bathroom with shower only. Bedrooms 2 and 3 have wood flooring. The Hall Bathroom has shower / tub combo. The home has neutral paint colors throughout for easy decorating. Another great feature of the home is the fully fenced with patio. This home has NO Garage.



This home is close to shopping, dining, I-4 and toll roads for commuting!



TWO VEHICLE MAX



