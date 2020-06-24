All apartments in Kissimmee
Find more places like 1001 Golfside Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kissimmee, FL
/
1001 Golfside Court
Last updated May 29 2020 at 12:17 PM

1001 Golfside Court

1001 Golfside Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kissimmee
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Luxury Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1001 Golfside Court, Kissimmee, FL 34741

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
garage
Kissimmee 3 Bed 2 Bath Cute Home with Fenced Backyard -
This beautiful Kissimmee home features 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms with hard surface flooring (tile or wood) throughout for easy care and cleaning. As you walk into the home you will enter the bright and airy Kitchen featuring stainless steel appliances (smooth top range/stove, side-by-side refrigerator, microwave, disposal, and dishwasher). On the front of the house is also a Great Room area for entertaining. An additional indoor living space is present from the garage area conversion which also adds indoor washer and dryer hookups. The Master Bedroom features its own Master Bathroom with shower only. Bedrooms 2 and 3 have wood flooring. The Hall Bathroom has shower / tub combo. The home has neutral paint colors throughout for easy decorating. Another great feature of the home is the fully fenced with patio. This home has NO Garage.

This home is close to shopping, dining, I-4 and toll roads for commuting!

TWO VEHICLE MAX

Always check our website - www.jandergroup.com - for up-to-date info and availability of this home or email us at Leasing@jandergroup.com.

****IMPORTANT**** When replying please make sure to send to leasing@jandergroup.com. Most sites will send your reply to a site specific address instead of our leasing@jandergroup.com address.

Financial Requirements:
There is a nonrefundable lease application fee per adult or married couple, which must be paid to process a lease application. Please find the lease application and fee information available on our website.
Applicants meeting the standard and customary qualifications for rental have a security deposit equal in value to one month's rent. Conditional approvals require a higher security deposit. At minimum, lease applications will have the following checks completed: full-time local employment (no co-signers), current and previous verifiable rental/mortgage payment history, standard retail credit report, eviction search, criminal record history, bankruptcies and foreclosures/short sales search. Please note that applicants with a bankruptcy discharged for less than two years cannot be approved (NO Exceptions).
This home is not on the Government Section 8 Program/Housing Choice Voucher.
#57601

(RLNE3762757)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1001 Golfside Court have any available units?
1001 Golfside Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kissimmee, FL.
How much is rent in Kissimmee, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kissimmee Rent Report.
What amenities does 1001 Golfside Court have?
Some of 1001 Golfside Court's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1001 Golfside Court currently offering any rent specials?
1001 Golfside Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1001 Golfside Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 1001 Golfside Court is pet friendly.
Does 1001 Golfside Court offer parking?
Yes, 1001 Golfside Court offers parking.
Does 1001 Golfside Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1001 Golfside Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1001 Golfside Court have a pool?
No, 1001 Golfside Court does not have a pool.
Does 1001 Golfside Court have accessible units?
No, 1001 Golfside Court does not have accessible units.
Does 1001 Golfside Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1001 Golfside Court has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Heron Lake
801 Green Heron Ct
Kissimmee, FL 34741
Cane Island
5251 Cane Island Loop
Kissimmee, FL 34746
The Vinyards Apartments
2101 Vinyards Blvd
Kissimmee, FL 34741
Sonoma Pointe
1300 Santa Rosa Drive
Kissimmee, FL 34741
The Jamison
1040 Jamison Loop
Kissimmee, FL 34744
Altis Shingle Creek
4350 Osceola Trail Rd
Kissimmee, FL 34746
Vernazza
1790 Manarola Street
Kissimmee, FL 34741
Sentosa Reunion
400 Hidden Palm Circle
Kissimmee, FL 34747

Similar Pages

Kissimmee 1 BedroomsKissimmee 2 Bedrooms
Kissimmee Apartments with GymKissimmee Luxury Places
Kissimmee Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLMelbourne, FLLakeland, FLPalm Bay, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FL
Winter Garden, FLClermont, FLOcoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLMaitland, FLPlant City, FL
Winter Haven, FLApopka, FLFour Corners, FLLake Mary, FLWest Melbourne, FLLongwood, FLRockledge, FLNew Smyrna Beach, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Osceola Corporate Center

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Institute of TechnologyFlorida Southern College
Orange Technical College-Orlando CampusPolk State College
Rollins College