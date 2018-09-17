All apartments in Kendall
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:16 PM

9301 SW 92 Avenue A310

9301 Southwest 92nd Avenue · (305) 302-1198
Location

9301 Southwest 92nd Avenue, Kendall, FL 33176
Kendall

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit Unit A310 · Avail. now

$1,325

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 670 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
gym
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
tennis court
Spacious condo; walk's distance Baptist Hospital. - Property Id: 270390

This spacious apartment is located in the privately fenced community of Wisperwood Village, which includes access to assigned parking, fitness center (cardio and weight rooms), beautiful clubhouse, sparkling swimming pool and hot tub/spa, tennis courts, barbecue pergola, all amidst tropical gardens and walking trails within 6 exclusive acres of gorgeous oaks and tall pines. Very light 1 bedroom/1 bath unit, with remodeled bathroom and spacious living room and bedroom areas, and plenty of closet space. Walking distance to Baptist Hospital. Very close proximity to Dadeland Mall and major thoroughfares; very short driving distance (10-15 minutes) to the neighborhoods of Kendall, Westchester, Pinecrest, South Miami and Coral Gables.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/270390
Property Id 270390

(RLNE5740725)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9301 SW 92 Avenue A310 have any available units?
9301 SW 92 Avenue A310 has a unit available for $1,325 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 9301 SW 92 Avenue A310 have?
Some of 9301 SW 92 Avenue A310's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9301 SW 92 Avenue A310 currently offering any rent specials?
9301 SW 92 Avenue A310 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9301 SW 92 Avenue A310 pet-friendly?
No, 9301 SW 92 Avenue A310 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kendall.
Does 9301 SW 92 Avenue A310 offer parking?
Yes, 9301 SW 92 Avenue A310 does offer parking.
Does 9301 SW 92 Avenue A310 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9301 SW 92 Avenue A310 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9301 SW 92 Avenue A310 have a pool?
Yes, 9301 SW 92 Avenue A310 has a pool.
Does 9301 SW 92 Avenue A310 have accessible units?
No, 9301 SW 92 Avenue A310 does not have accessible units.
Does 9301 SW 92 Avenue A310 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9301 SW 92 Avenue A310 has units with dishwashers.
Does 9301 SW 92 Avenue A310 have units with air conditioning?
No, 9301 SW 92 Avenue A310 does not have units with air conditioning.
