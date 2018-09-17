9301 SW 92 Avenue A310

Amenities

dishwasher parking recently renovated gym pool tennis court

Unit Amenities dishwasher oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool bbq/grill hot tub tennis court

Spacious condo; walk's distance Baptist Hospital. - Property Id: 270390



This spacious apartment is located in the privately fenced community of Wisperwood Village, which includes access to assigned parking, fitness center (cardio and weight rooms), beautiful clubhouse, sparkling swimming pool and hot tub/spa, tennis courts, barbecue pergola, all amidst tropical gardens and walking trails within 6 exclusive acres of gorgeous oaks and tall pines. Very light 1 bedroom/1 bath unit, with remodeled bathroom and spacious living room and bedroom areas, and plenty of closet space. Walking distance to Baptist Hospital. Very close proximity to Dadeland Mall and major thoroughfares; very short driving distance (10-15 minutes) to the neighborhoods of Kendall, Westchester, Pinecrest, South Miami and Coral Gables.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/270390

Property Id 270390



(RLNE5740725)