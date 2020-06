Amenities

Just painted and ready for new occupant. Unit is completely tiled, bathrooms were redone a couple of years ago. Sought after Horizons East Condo in the Heart of East Kendall. Great amenities, 4 pools, tennis court, billiard, game room. Gated community and very close to Publix, Gym, Houses of Worship. Do not delay and call us today. Thank you in advance, Remember to make it a Great Sunny South Florida Day! It's a Good Life!