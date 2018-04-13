All apartments in Kendall
Last updated April 3 2020 at 1:18 PM

7270 SW 88th St

7270 Southwest 88th Street · (305) 297-0772
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Kendall
2 Bedrooms
Pet Friendly Places
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Apartments with Pool
Location

7270 Southwest 88th Street, Kendall, FL 33156
Kendall

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit B307 · Avail. now

$2,100

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
garage
internet access
Beautiful and spacious two bedroom, two bath unit, offering stainless steel kitchen appliances, high impact windows and sliding door, granite countertops, tiled floors and vertical blinds. Unit has one assigned parking space in covered parking garage. Building is located across from Dadeland Mall and within walking distance to restaurants and shops. Amenities include a very well-equipped gym, pool and terrace area. Metro rail, US 1 and Palmetto Expressway are blocks away. Basic cable and internet are included in the rental.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7270 SW 88th St have any available units?
7270 SW 88th St has a unit available for $2,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 7270 SW 88th St have?
Some of 7270 SW 88th St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7270 SW 88th St currently offering any rent specials?
7270 SW 88th St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7270 SW 88th St pet-friendly?
No, 7270 SW 88th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kendall.
Does 7270 SW 88th St offer parking?
Yes, 7270 SW 88th St does offer parking.
Does 7270 SW 88th St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7270 SW 88th St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7270 SW 88th St have a pool?
Yes, 7270 SW 88th St has a pool.
Does 7270 SW 88th St have accessible units?
No, 7270 SW 88th St does not have accessible units.
Does 7270 SW 88th St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7270 SW 88th St has units with dishwashers.
Does 7270 SW 88th St have units with air conditioning?
No, 7270 SW 88th St does not have units with air conditioning.
