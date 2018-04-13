7270 SW 88th St

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities gym parking pool garage internet access

Beautiful and spacious two bedroom, two bath unit, offering stainless steel kitchen appliances, high impact windows and sliding door, granite countertops, tiled floors and vertical blinds. Unit has one assigned parking space in covered parking garage. Building is located across from Dadeland Mall and within walking distance to restaurants and shops. Amenities include a very well-equipped gym, pool and terrace area. Metro rail, US 1 and Palmetto Expressway are blocks away. Basic cable and internet are included in the rental.