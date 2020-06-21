All apartments in Kendall
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:35 AM

10905 N Kendall Dr

10905 Southwest 88th Street · (305) 335-2534
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

10905 Southwest 88th Street, Kendall, FL 33176
King Court

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 302 · Avail. now

$1,650

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Enjoy this completely renovated 2 bedroom 2 bathroom condo, which boasts, stainless steel appliances, new AC, wood floors throughout, new french doors, and top of the line bathrooms. Its central location provides easy access to Kendall Drive, the Palmetto Expressway, & the Turnpike, making any commute easy. Additionally, the community has a large pool and security, which provide a family friendly environment, along with the neighborhood's amenities, which include Baptist Hospital, and all the restaurants and shops Dadeland, Kendall, and South Miami have to offer.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10905 N Kendall Dr have any available units?
10905 N Kendall Dr has a unit available for $1,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 10905 N Kendall Dr have?
Some of 10905 N Kendall Dr's amenities include hardwood floors, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10905 N Kendall Dr currently offering any rent specials?
10905 N Kendall Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10905 N Kendall Dr pet-friendly?
No, 10905 N Kendall Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kendall.
Does 10905 N Kendall Dr offer parking?
Yes, 10905 N Kendall Dr does offer parking.
Does 10905 N Kendall Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10905 N Kendall Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10905 N Kendall Dr have a pool?
Yes, 10905 N Kendall Dr has a pool.
Does 10905 N Kendall Dr have accessible units?
No, 10905 N Kendall Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 10905 N Kendall Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 10905 N Kendall Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10905 N Kendall Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 10905 N Kendall Dr has units with air conditioning.
