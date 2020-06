Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher walk in closets pool elevator microwave

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities elevator pool

Great opportunity to Rent this unit now in Kendall Gates. Unit features 2 bedrooms 2 bathrooms, 7 Foot walk-in closet in master bedroom, Spacious balcony. Unit is in great condition, rooms are equipped with Brand new carpet, & very Spacious. Unit is in a great location Right next to the Palmetto, And Turnpike , Dadeland Mall, and Baptist hospital.