Juno Beach, FL
834 Oak Harbour Drive
Location

834 Oak Harbour Drive, Juno Beach, FL 33408
Oak Harbour

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$4,200

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1301 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
internet access
tennis court
Luxury living for the discriminating renter. Avail. July 1 through Dec 31, 2020. Upscale Juno Beach waterfront condo. 24/7 gated and staffed Community offers 2 Pools, Jacuzzi, Outdoor bar, Tennis Courts, Clubhouse, a WiFi Center and Fitness Center. Condo has been totally renovated with exceptional attention to details. Spacious Living Areas with Crown Moldings, Accent Lighting throughout, Swarovski Crystal Chandeliers, 2 lg Screen Smart TVs, Modern Brazilian Wood Cabinetry, Viking S.S. appliances, Quartz Counters, W/D, HVAC, Imported Marble Baths, Built-ins in all closets, and high-end Contemporary Furnishings. HOA fees included. Covered parking. No smoking or pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 834 Oak Harbour Drive have any available units?
834 Oak Harbour Drive has a unit available for $4,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 834 Oak Harbour Drive have?
Some of 834 Oak Harbour Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 834 Oak Harbour Drive currently offering any rent specials?
834 Oak Harbour Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 834 Oak Harbour Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 834 Oak Harbour Drive is pet friendly.
Does 834 Oak Harbour Drive offer parking?
Yes, 834 Oak Harbour Drive offers parking.
Does 834 Oak Harbour Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 834 Oak Harbour Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 834 Oak Harbour Drive have a pool?
Yes, 834 Oak Harbour Drive has a pool.
Does 834 Oak Harbour Drive have accessible units?
No, 834 Oak Harbour Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 834 Oak Harbour Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 834 Oak Harbour Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 834 Oak Harbour Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 834 Oak Harbour Drive has units with air conditioning.
