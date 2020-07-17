834 Oak Harbour Drive

Amenities
Luxury living for the discriminating renter. Avail. July 1 through Dec 31, 2020. Upscale Juno Beach waterfront condo. 24/7 gated and staffed Community offers 2 Pools, Jacuzzi, Outdoor bar, Tennis Courts, Clubhouse, a WiFi Center and Fitness Center. Condo has been totally renovated with exceptional attention to details. Spacious Living Areas with Crown Moldings, Accent Lighting throughout, Swarovski Crystal Chandeliers, 2 lg Screen Smart TVs, Modern Brazilian Wood Cabinetry, Viking S.S. appliances, Quartz Counters, W/D, HVAC, Imported Marble Baths, Built-ins in all closets, and high-end Contemporary Furnishings. HOA fees included. Covered parking. No smoking or pets.