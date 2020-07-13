/
pet friendly apartments
66 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in World Golf Village, FL
965 Registry Blvd 101
965 Registry Boulevard, World Golf Village, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,950
1621 sqft
965 Registry Blvd 101 - If you're going to be spending a lot of time at home, you may want to be here in this lovely 3-bedroom condo. Everything is included and its beautifully furnished.
945 Registry Blvd 210
945 Registry Boulevard, World Golf Village, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,615
1587 sqft
3-bedroom furnished condo short term or long term - Bring your suitcase! Everything is included in this beautifully furnished 3 Bedroom 3 Bath condo with balcony. In your home away from home, enjoy a serene setting in a relaxing environment.
1220 Maclaren Street
1220 Maclaren Street, World Golf Village, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,645
1594 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
199 Whistling Run
199 Whistling Run, World Golf Village, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,445
2269 sqft
New construction 4 bedroom 3 bath , 3 car garage in St. Johns - Be the first to live in the brand new construction home is St. Johns county. 4 bedroom 3 bath home with over 2000 square feet and attached 3 car garage. Open floor plan .
4287 RUES LANDING RD
4287 Rues Landing Road, World Golf Village, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
960 sqft
Newly, fully renovated 3 bedroom 2 bath home with large property. All new vinyl plank flooring throughout. Brand new kitchen appliances and whit cabinets. Bathrooms have been upgraded with new shower, vanities and floors. Water is on a well.
475 West Town Place
475 West Town Place, World Golf Village, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1927 sqft
This 3 bedroom 3 bath condo is a first floor unit. It features granite countertops and is stocked with everything you need for a vacation rental or your long term rental needs. A non refundable pet fee of $500.
355 N SHORE CIR
355 North Shore Circle, World Golf Village, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,650
2172 sqft
Waterfront and amazingly spacious ground floor furnished condo with TWO screened lanai's and covered parking in gated community. You'll feel right at home in this renovated 3/4 PLUS office overlooking the waterway from multiple rooms in the unit.
417 FORT DRUM CT
417 Fort Drum Court, World Golf Village, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,735
1856 sqft
***Available 8/1/2020*** Beautiful home for rent located in the desirable Heritage Landing community with resort style amenities and Top Rated St.
209 Palazzo Circle
209 Palazzo Circle, World Golf Village, FL
5 Bedrooms
$2,045
2690 sqft
Holiday Special! Receive two weeks of FREE RENT in January on all before end of year Move-Ins!!!! Apply Now! 5 bedroom 3 bath home that has an upstairs bonus with full bath and closet! Open floor plan with tile throughout main living.
1359 ARDMORE ST
1359 Ardmore Street, World Golf Village, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1705 sqft
AVAILABLE 7/15: NEW PAINT THROUGHOUT AND NEW CARPET IN ALL 3 BEDROOMS. DARK WOOD FLOORS IN ALL OTHER MAIN LIVING AREAS. SPLIT BEDROOM FLOOR PLAN WITH OPEN LIVING ROOM/DINING/KITCHEN WITH TALL VAULTED CEILINGS.
113 Brookfall Dr
113 Brookfall Drive, World Golf Village, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1191 sqft
Amazing 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom house in St. Augustine.
Results within 5 miles of World Golf Village
The Elysian
65 Sentosa Dr, St. Johns County, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,314
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,624
1144 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,055
1286 sqft
The Elysian offers residents the exclusive lifestyle experience of the St Johns Beachwalk resort community and the ease of low-maintenance, luxury apartment living.
176 Silver Creek Place
176 Silver Creek Place, St. Johns County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
2298 sqft
176 Silver Creek Place Available 08/01/20 Stunning home for rent in Creekside at Twin Creeks! - **AVAILABLE AUGUST 1ST, 2020** Stunning home for rent in Creekside at Twin Creeks! This beautiful 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home features almost 2,300 sq.
388 Richmond Drive
388 Richmond Drive, St. Johns County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1548 sqft
Beautiful sought out Townhouse at Durbin Crossing - Beautiful 3 bedroom/2.5 bathroom townhome with 1 car garage is located in highly desirable community in St. Johns County. This unit is very clean & well maintained.
1613 Redstone Ct
1613 Redstone Court, St. Johns County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
2005 sqft
* COMING SOON * Enjoy this comfortable, open floor plan with 4 bedrooms, 2 baths and 2,005 sq ft. The living room/den location to the left of the front door can be utilized as an office space.
18 Jasper Court
18 Jasper Ct, St. Johns County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1575 sqft
18 Jasper Court Available 07/20/20 Stunning BRAND NEW home in Shearwater for rent! - **AVAILABLE JULY 20th, 2020** Stunning 3 bedrooms, 2 bathroom home features almost 1,600 sq. ft. of living space. Nice open concept floorplan.
1725 Highland View Dr
1725 Highland View Drive, St. Johns County, FL
5 Bedrooms
$2,700
3448 sqft
1725 Highland View Dr Available 07/27/20 Spacious home for rent in St Johns Golf & Country Club! - **AVAILABLE JULY 27th, 2020** Stunning 5 bedroom home for rent in St Johns Golf and Country Club! If you need space, look no further! This 5 bedroom,
440 John's Creek Parkway
440 Johns Creek Parkway, St. Johns County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
2048 sqft
Located in a highly desirable area of St. John's county, with close access to the highways, this home is MOVE IN READY! Split 3 bedroom/ 2 bath floor plan with separate living room, dining room and breakfast area.
569 CABERNET PL
569 Cabernet Place, St. Johns County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1599 sqft
**AVAILABLE NOW**Beautiful 3 bedroom,2.5 bathroom townhouse in the Tuscany Village community in St Augustine,FL!This unit boasts approximately 1,600 sqft. of living space.
104 SWEET OAK WAY
104 Sweet Oak Way, St. Johns County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1714 sqft
This beautiful BRAND NEW home is available for rent and occupancy now, with access to A-rated schools and a top community in St. Johns County.
201 ELLSWORTH CIR
201 Ellsworth Circle, St. Johns County, FL
5 Bedrooms
$2,400
2346 sqft
Available early August. Lease this beautiful 5/3 bath home with large lanai with water view.
157 Otero Pt
157 Otero Pt, St. Johns County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
2050 sqft
Available 07/15! Stunning Lennar Home comes with 3 beds, 2 baths, and 2 car garage.
106 SILVER CREEK PL
106 Silver Creek Place, St. Johns County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1935 sqft
**AVAILABLE NOW**Stunning home built in 2017 in Creekside at Twin Creeks! Enjoy all of the 5 star amenities that this community has to offer! Large community pool, fitness room and children playground! This 3 bedroom, 2.
532 St Claude Place
532 Saint Claude Place, St. Johns County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,450
2238 sqft
St Johns Forest! Gorgeous 4/3 in St. Johns Forest with a THREE Car Garage! - Pretty lot with preserve rear, side and front along with water view in St. John's Forest! Beautiful 4/3 with nice neutral interior.
