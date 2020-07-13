/
pet friendly apartments
44 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Yulee, FL
22 Units Available
Courtney Isles
86195 Courtney Isles Way, Yulee, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,110
872 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,285
1228 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Great location close to shops and restaurants. Units have washer/dryer, private patio/balcony, walk-in closets and air conditioning. Community offers a gym, pool, dog park and 24-hour maintenance.
5 Units Available
Beach House at Amelia
85041 Christian Way, Yulee, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,090
817 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,555
1388 sqft
Virtual touring and by appointment, self-guided touring is available. Contact us today! Come home to exquisite apartment living at the Beach House at Amelia.
1 Unit Available
86259 Fortune Drive
86259 Fortune Drive, Yulee, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,025
2124 sqft
Come check out this well-kept home in the Hideaway off US Hwy 17 South. Meticulous care of the exterior and interior has been provided.
Results within 1 mile of Yulee
1 Unit Available
76353 Long Pond Loop
76353 Long Pond Loop, Nassau County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1397 sqft
76353 Long Pond Loop Available 08/08/20 Easy drive to Amelia, Jax or Kingsbay! - 1397 sf. 3BR/2BA Cartesian Point home located within a quick drive to I95.
1 Unit Available
96191 Ridgewood Circle
96191 Ridgewood Circle, Nassau County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1665 sqft
96191 Ridgewood Circle Available 08/08/20 Centrally located to beach and I-95 - 1665 sf, 3BR/2BA house in the Lofton Pointe subdivision off Amelia Concourse. CDS lot with large fenced in backyard. Covered patio and shed.
Results within 5 miles of Yulee
13 Units Available
Marsh Cove & Somerset
123 W Hirth Rd, Fernandina Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$950
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1031 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
1186 sqft
Located on historic Amelia Island, these classic garden style apartments and townhomes offer island living at an affordable price. Enjoy breathtaking sunset views of the marsh from your patio or take evening walks under the moss laden oaks.
72 Units Available
Vintage Amelia Island
1016 South 14th Street, Fernandina Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,305
777 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,645
1105 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Discover your new home where you connect with neighbors, live comfortably and enjoy the native wildlife from the wetlands.
1 Unit Available
222 Division St.
222 South Division Street, Fernandina Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1035 sqft
Close to downtown Fernandina Beach - 1035 sf, 3BR/1.5BA island bungalow built in 1930 and just recently totally renovated from top to bottom. Wood plank flooring throughout. Nice size bedrooms up front. Full bath features tub/shower combo.
1 Unit Available
206 W Gallop St
206 W Gallop St, St. Marys, GA
1 Bedroom
$450
1000 sqft
St Marys Flea Market Watchcouples House - Property Id: 44410 Low rent plus managers salary 1 Bedroom MGR house at the St Marys Flea Market Ideal for a couple with a fixed income. Freshly painted New flooring Fully appliance .
1 Unit Available
76309 Deerwood Drive
76309 Deerwood Drive, Nassau County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
2302 sqft
Close to Jacksonville, Kingsbay and Amelia Island! - 2302 sq. ft. 3BR/2BA Timber Creek Plantation home located in Yulee and within quick access to Fernandina, Jacksonville and Kingsbay. Wood Laminate Floors throughout this home.
1 Unit Available
95033 Poplar Way
95033 Poplar Way, Nassau County, FL
5 Bedrooms
$2,700
3347 sqft
Beautiful 2 story in gated golf course community - 3347sf, 5BR/3.5BA + bonus area in Amelia National. Formal dining and living room with built in book shelves. Designated office. Upgraded kitchen with granite counter tops and stainless appliances.
1 Unit Available
94233 Gull Point Place
94233 Gull Point Place, Nassau County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$3,300
2921 sqft
94233 Gull Point Place Available 08/01/20 Gated community within walking distance to beach. - 2921sf, 4BR/3.5BA custom built home in The Preserve at Summer Beach.
1 Unit Available
95227 Windflower Trail
95227 Windflower Trail, Nassau County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
1923 sqft
Beautifully Maintained home in Amelia Concourse!! - 4BR/3BA 1,923sqft with two Master Bedrooms on either side. Well-appointed kitchen with large island and granite counter tops. Open floor plan perfect for entertaining.
1 Unit Available
403 South 13th Terrace
403 13th Street Terrace, Fernandina Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,435
1095 sqft
This home is offered exclusively by Brandywine Homes USA. Our ideal tenant earns 3.5 times the monthly rent; and a good criminal and credit history. Pets are welcome with a $300 non-refundable pet fee (restrictions apply).
1 Unit Available
1840 Perimeter Park Rd.
1840 Perimeter Park Road West, Fernandina Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1883 sqft
1840 Perimeter Park Rd. Available 08/01/20 Central island location close to beach and shopping - 1883 sf, 3BR/2BA in the much sought after Amelia Park.
1 Unit Available
Pecan Park
16198 DOWING CREEK DR
16198 Downing Creek Drive, Jacksonville, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
2297 sqft
Come home to a 4 bed / 2.
1 Unit Available
409 South 15th Street
409 South 15th Street, Fernandina Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1798 sqft
Available June This quaint 3/2 1798 sq. ft is move in ready for you. Home has been fully renovated! You will be surprised at the large inside space. Large bonus room with picture window overlooking back yard. Mirrored room for office/exercise room.
1 Unit Available
120 S. 2nd St.
120 S 2nd St, Fernandina Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,995
2077 sqft
View fantastic sunsets and harbor from roof top deck. - 2077sf, 3 BR/2.5 BA new townhouse in the Harbor View development in Historic downtown Fernandina Beach.
1 Unit Available
95206 Tanglewood Dr
95206 Tanglewood Drive, Nassau County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
1836 sqft
Close to island and beaches - 1836 sf, 4BR/2BA in the recently built Timberlake subdivision. Community pool and playground and just a short drive to island and beaches. Tile plank flooring through out main living area.
1 Unit Available
92016 WOODLAWN DR
92016 Woodlawn Dr, Nassau County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1902 sqft
1,902 sq. ft. 3BR/2BA Newly constructed Single Family Home located in the Woodbrier community just off the Island in Fernandina Beach and convenient to beaches, shopping, and entertainment.
1 Unit Available
Pecan Park
16038 TISONS BLUFF RD
16038 Tisons Bluff Rd, Jacksonville, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
2297 sqft
Come home to a 4 bed / 2.
1 Unit Available
77336 Cobblestone Drive
77336 Cobblestone Drive, Nassau County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,695
1763 sqft
Four Bedroom & Pondside in Popular Timber Creek! - 1763 sq. ft. 4BR/2BA Pondside home in Yulee's Timber Creek Plantation. Living Room with combined Dining space overlooks the Fenced Backyard and pond.
Results within 10 miles of Yulee
30 Units Available
Integra River Run
14050 Integra Dr, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,125
766 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1192 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1385 sqft
Spacious floor plans with gourmet kitchens, plank flooring and private balconies. Pet-friendly community with a fitness studio, gaming room and an outdoor lounge, among other amenities. Close to I-95.
23 Units Available
Jacksonville North Estates
Broxton Bay
12900 Broxton Bay Dr, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,205
848 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1189 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1393 sqft
This complex offers luxury living and impressive amenities. Just off I-95, this is a commuter's paradise. Features include walk-in closets, 9-foot ceilings, granite counters and custom cabinetry.
