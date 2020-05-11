8244 Windypine Lane

Amenities
Two Bedroom Townhome Near NAS Jax - Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.
https://secure.rently.com/properties/821037?source=marketing
Master bedroom suite upstairs with bonus area
Second bedroom and bath downstairs
Second bedroom has very pretty pink mural on wall
Kitchen has a breakfast bar and pantry closet
Large dining area open to the living room
Laundry and storage area off of back patio
Plenty of closet space
Hardwood/laminate tile flooring downstairs and carpet in upstairs bedroom
Fenced backyard
End unit
Lawn maintenance included in the rent
NOTE:
?? Security deposit amount may vary
??? Pets allowed with Owner approval, Pet insurance policy and Payment of a refundable pet deposit.
(RLNE2475060)