8244 Windypine Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly carpet

Unit Amenities carpet patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Two Bedroom Townhome Near NAS Jax - Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.

https://secure.rently.com/properties/821037?source=marketing



Master bedroom suite upstairs with bonus area

Second bedroom and bath downstairs

Second bedroom has very pretty pink mural on wall

Kitchen has a breakfast bar and pantry closet

Large dining area open to the living room

Laundry and storage area off of back patio

Plenty of closet space

Hardwood/laminate tile flooring downstairs and carpet in upstairs bedroom

Fenced backyard

End unit

Lawn maintenance included in the rent



NOTE:

?? Security deposit amount may vary

??? Pets allowed with Owner approval, Pet insurance policy and Payment of a refundable pet deposit.



(RLNE2475060)