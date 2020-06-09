All apartments in Jacksonville
8142 Justin Road South
Last updated February 18 2020 at 6:30 PM

8142 Justin Road South

8142 Justin Road South · No Longer Available
Location

8142 Justin Road South, Jacksonville, FL 32210
Herlong

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
MOVE IN SPECIAL - Sign a 12 month lease and get your second full month half off.
This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home are neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major stainless steel appliances, updated counter tops and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing your favorite meals upon move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly, too (breed restrictions may apply). This home has a pool, resident will be charged a monthly $150 pool maintenance fee. Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate Broker in this market. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8142 Justin Road South have any available units?
8142 Justin Road South doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 8142 Justin Road South have?
Some of 8142 Justin Road South's amenities include pet friendly, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8142 Justin Road South currently offering any rent specials?
8142 Justin Road South is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8142 Justin Road South pet-friendly?
Yes, 8142 Justin Road South is pet friendly.
Does 8142 Justin Road South offer parking?
No, 8142 Justin Road South does not offer parking.
Does 8142 Justin Road South have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8142 Justin Road South does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8142 Justin Road South have a pool?
Yes, 8142 Justin Road South has a pool.
Does 8142 Justin Road South have accessible units?
No, 8142 Justin Road South does not have accessible units.
Does 8142 Justin Road South have units with dishwashers?
No, 8142 Justin Road South does not have units with dishwashers.

