8078 Summer Cove Ct

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse gym pool cats allowed dogs allowed online portal pet friendly

Beautiful townhome in Summerfield for rent! - **AVAILABLE NOW**



Beautiful 2 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom townhome in Summerfield. This townhome is conveniently located just minutes from the St Johns Town Center. Upon entering this home you have beautiful laminate wood flooring downstairs. Half bathroom located down stairs. Nice kitchen with upgraded stainless steel appliances. There is a screened in patio off the kitchen. Two full bedrooms, two full bathrooms and laundry with full size washer/dryer located upstairs. Call today to schedule an appointment!



Pets are welcomed. Pet screening application to be completed. $20 pet application fee, $15 for additional pet. Pet fee will be determined upon completion of pet screening process.



$65 application fee, 1st month's rent due to reserve, 1 month deposit due on/by the move in date. 12 month lease.

Mandatory $5 monthly service charge due with the rent on the 1st of each month. This charge covers access to online rental payments and online maintenance requests.



Screening includes credit/criminal background check, income verification of 3x the monthly rent and rental history verification.



*To schedule a viewing of this property please call our dedicated leasing line at 904-204-1266*



Nest Finders Property Management

9889 Gate Parkway N, #402

Jacksonville, FL 32246



