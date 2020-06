Amenities

pet friendly recently renovated microwave range refrigerator

Unit Amenities microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

4 Bed 1.5 Bath home for rent. Fully renovated home with new Whirlpool appliances, is ready for you to move in! Close to shopping, downtown and the beaches. Call your Realtor today! This will not last long! Small pets allowed with pet deposit.