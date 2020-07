Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors garage air conditioning fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities parking garage

Wonderful home in North Shore with New central heat and air. Three Bedrooms two baths with hardwood floors in living areas, separate dining and living room with fireplace. Crown moldings in Liv Rm & Din Rm. New vinyl flooring in kitchen. Master bedroom with full bath. 1 car detached garage with opener. Driveway parking. Stove, Refrigerator and Stack Washer/Dryer conncect.