All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 7542 PHEASANT PATH DR.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
7542 PHEASANT PATH DR
Last updated April 22 2020 at 5:44 AM

7542 PHEASANT PATH DR

7542 Pheasant Path Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

7542 Pheasant Path Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32244
Settlers Landing

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
garage
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This is a wonderful three bedroom, two bathroom homes located in the Pheasant Run subdivision. The house features a large family/dining room combo and a fully equipped kitchen with pantry closet. It has a large, shaded, fully fenced backyard and a one car, attached garage with washer/dryer connections. Conveniently located just minutes away from the Orange Park Mall where there is an abundance of shopping and dining, and 10 minutes from Jacksonville Naval Air Station (NAS JAX). It is also close to all the big box stores like Publix, Home Depot and Walmart. Sorry, no pets are permitted. Call us today to schedule your showing!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7542 PHEASANT PATH DR have any available units?
7542 PHEASANT PATH DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 7542 PHEASANT PATH DR have?
Some of 7542 PHEASANT PATH DR's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7542 PHEASANT PATH DR currently offering any rent specials?
7542 PHEASANT PATH DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7542 PHEASANT PATH DR pet-friendly?
No, 7542 PHEASANT PATH DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 7542 PHEASANT PATH DR offer parking?
Yes, 7542 PHEASANT PATH DR offers parking.
Does 7542 PHEASANT PATH DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7542 PHEASANT PATH DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7542 PHEASANT PATH DR have a pool?
No, 7542 PHEASANT PATH DR does not have a pool.
Does 7542 PHEASANT PATH DR have accessible units?
No, 7542 PHEASANT PATH DR does not have accessible units.
Does 7542 PHEASANT PATH DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7542 PHEASANT PATH DR has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 1 space/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

North Beach on Kernan
12193 Kernan Lake Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32246
Mezza
11701 Palm Lake Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32218
Florida Club at Deerwood
8616 Gate Pkwy W
Jacksonville, FL 32216
Magnolia Village
1620 Bartram Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32207
Mirador and Stovall at River City
13100 Broxton Bay Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32218
Sur at Southside Quarter
7385 Park Village Drive
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Boat House Apartments
400 Century 21 Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32216
Cape House
4460 Hodges Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32224

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia