7542 PHEASANT PATH DR

This is a wonderful three bedroom, two bathroom homes located in the Pheasant Run subdivision. The house features a large family/dining room combo and a fully equipped kitchen with pantry closet. It has a large, shaded, fully fenced backyard and a one car, attached garage with washer/dryer connections. Conveniently located just minutes away from the Orange Park Mall where there is an abundance of shopping and dining, and 10 minutes from Jacksonville Naval Air Station (NAS JAX). It is also close to all the big box stores like Publix, Home Depot and Walmart. Sorry, no pets are permitted. Call us today to schedule your showing!