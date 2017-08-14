6438 Diamond Leaf Ct

Amenities

4/2 with over 1600sqft of character. - This is a beautiful home with tons of character. When you arrive you are greeted with big red double statement doors. Once open you are sure to be amazed with all of the upgrades, including cathedral ceilings, modern paint colors, and up to date fixtures. The stone front fireplace is a cozy accent piece to any decor.

Bedrooms are generous and living area is over-sized with separate dining room. Outside there is a large front yard and backyard perfect for planting flowers or a nice garden and bonus this home is perfectly spaced between neighbors.

Wont last long!!! Schedule your tour today



(RLNE4886265)