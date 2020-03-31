5332 Colonial Avenue

Amenities

extra storage carpet

Unit Amenities carpet extra storage Property Amenities

AMAZING 4/1.5 Brick Beauty - This home is immaculate, the bright colors and modern updates are to sure to enhance your decor. Fresh paint and new carpet make this home even smell like a fresh start.

The home features a large entertaining kitchen with beautiful cabinets and a island perfect for preparing meals and extra storage. Al the rooms are generously sized and the master has built in entertainment shelving!!!

Last but definitely not least the home has a inviting backyard perfect for hosting large groups, cookouts, and parties with a covered area that provides tons of shade.

As you can see this home home WILL NOT LAST LONG. Please call today for your showing. 904-305-1331 Heather



(RLNE4894789)