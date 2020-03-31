All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated June 14 2019 at 10:26 AM

5332 Colonial Avenue

5332 Colonial Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5332 Colonial Avenue, Jacksonville, FL 32210
Lakeshore

Amenities

extra storage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
extra storage
Property Amenities
AMAZING 4/1.5 Brick Beauty - This home is immaculate, the bright colors and modern updates are to sure to enhance your decor. Fresh paint and new carpet make this home even smell like a fresh start.
The home features a large entertaining kitchen with beautiful cabinets and a island perfect for preparing meals and extra storage. Al the rooms are generously sized and the master has built in entertainment shelving!!!
Last but definitely not least the home has a inviting backyard perfect for hosting large groups, cookouts, and parties with a covered area that provides tons of shade.
As you can see this home home WILL NOT LAST LONG. Please call today for your showing. 904-305-1331 Heather

(RLNE4894789)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5332 Colonial Avenue have any available units?
5332 Colonial Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 5332 Colonial Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5332 Colonial Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5332 Colonial Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 5332 Colonial Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 5332 Colonial Avenue offer parking?
No, 5332 Colonial Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 5332 Colonial Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5332 Colonial Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5332 Colonial Avenue have a pool?
No, 5332 Colonial Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 5332 Colonial Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5332 Colonial Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5332 Colonial Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 5332 Colonial Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5332 Colonial Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 5332 Colonial Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
