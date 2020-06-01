4345 Morning Dove Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool bbq/grill garage

Entertain in your pool right outside your back door! The large painted patio will accommodate any size BBQ party, and allow you to enjoy the view of this almost 1/2 acre property with actual space between neighbors!! Split floor plan with private guestrooms, new floors, fresh paint, even a freshly painted garage floor! This 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home features large bedrooms and living spaces. The natural light floods the home through the wall of sliding doors and sky lights. Non aggressive pets on a case by case basis will be considered for this home that is available now.