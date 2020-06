Amenities

hardwood floors carport carpet

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors Property Amenities carport parking

Huge private property



Check out this adorable home that offers a huge yard, located close to 295 and Atlantic Blvd. Lawn care is included in rent. This home features new carpet in the living room, wood floors in many rooms, and a spacious kitchen. Has a living room and 2 large family rooms. Fresh paint and new blinds! Partial fence. 2 car carport.