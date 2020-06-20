All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated May 19 2020 at 8:51 PM

4017 TAYLOR ESTATES LN

4017 Taylor Estates Lane · (904) 583-0036
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4017 Taylor Estates Lane, Jacksonville, FL 32219
Cisco Gardens

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,050

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 984 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
2/2 Mobile Home Available for Immediate Move In! - $1025 per month Nicely renovated. This 2 bedroom / 2 bath with bonus room, boasts a split floor plan and has 924 sq ft of living space. Laminate hardwood flooring. Mini-blinds on all windows.Kitchen equipped with refrigerator and stove. Washer/dryer hookups in the utility room. Close to I-295, Off of Pritchard Rd, in the west side area of Jacksonville. Sorry, this is a no pet property. Tenant responsibilities: JEA electric Owner provides JEA water and Lawn maintenance. SECURITY DEPOSIT is equal to one-month rent. LEASE TERM: 12 months. Good credit and income is a must for application. Must meet credit and background check criteria. UNIT FEATURESA/C, Cable ready, Heat - electric, Laundry room / hookups, stove, refr

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4017 TAYLOR ESTATES LN have any available units?
4017 TAYLOR ESTATES LN has a unit available for $1,050 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 4017 TAYLOR ESTATES LN have?
Some of 4017 TAYLOR ESTATES LN's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4017 TAYLOR ESTATES LN currently offering any rent specials?
4017 TAYLOR ESTATES LN isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4017 TAYLOR ESTATES LN pet-friendly?
No, 4017 TAYLOR ESTATES LN is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 4017 TAYLOR ESTATES LN offer parking?
Yes, 4017 TAYLOR ESTATES LN does offer parking.
Does 4017 TAYLOR ESTATES LN have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4017 TAYLOR ESTATES LN does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4017 TAYLOR ESTATES LN have a pool?
No, 4017 TAYLOR ESTATES LN does not have a pool.
Does 4017 TAYLOR ESTATES LN have accessible units?
No, 4017 TAYLOR ESTATES LN does not have accessible units.
Does 4017 TAYLOR ESTATES LN have units with dishwashers?
No, 4017 TAYLOR ESTATES LN does not have units with dishwashers.
