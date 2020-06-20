4017 TAYLOR ESTATES LN

Amenities

2/2 Mobile Home Available for Immediate Move In! - $1025 per month Nicely renovated. This 2 bedroom / 2 bath with bonus room, boasts a split floor plan and has 924 sq ft of living space. Laminate hardwood flooring. Mini-blinds on all windows.Kitchen equipped with refrigerator and stove. Washer/dryer hookups in the utility room. Close to I-295, Off of Pritchard Rd, in the west side area of Jacksonville. Sorry, this is a no pet property. Tenant responsibilities: JEA electric Owner provides JEA water and Lawn maintenance. SECURITY DEPOSIT is equal to one-month rent. LEASE TERM: 12 months. Good credit and income is a must for application. Must meet credit and background check criteria. UNIT FEATURESA/C, Cable ready, Heat - electric, Laundry room / hookups, stove, refr