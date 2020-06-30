Don't miss this 3 bedroom 1.5 bath mobile home. Set back in a private area off of Normandy, there is plenty of space to cook out and relax away from the big city. Call today to schedule a viewing. rent the spot do not own physical trailer
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3561 Alcoy Rd., Unit 8 have any available units?
3561 Alcoy Rd., Unit 8 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.