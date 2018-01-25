All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated July 9 2019 at 10:08 AM

3248 Plum Street

3248 Plum Street · No Longer Available
Location

3248 Plum Street, Jacksonville, FL 32205
Murray Hill

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
ceiling fan
extra storage
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Super Cute & Updated 3/1 in Historic Murray Hill! - Don't miss out on your chance to rent this adorable 3 bedroom house offering fresh interior and exterior paint, open floor plan, lots of windows for ample lighting, & ceiling fans in every room! Eat in kitchen offers lots of counter space and matching appliances including microwave range, dishwasher, refrigerator and stove. Laundry room offers hook ups only with extra storage space! NEW privacy fence being installed in backyard!

CALL OR TEXT MICHELLE NOW! 904-234-9696

$995 + $10 admin fee = $1005 monthly

1 pet under 40lbs allowed with owner approval and $250 pet fee.

Michelle Sherrill
Realtor
Cell 904-234-9696

Qualifications:
Application fee of $60 per person. 12 month lease. Income, credit, rental history and criminal background will be verified. Gross monthly income of 3 times the rent is required. $1025.00 Security Deposit

(RLNE4929643)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3248 Plum Street have any available units?
3248 Plum Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 3248 Plum Street have?
Some of 3248 Plum Street's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3248 Plum Street currently offering any rent specials?
3248 Plum Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3248 Plum Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 3248 Plum Street is pet friendly.
Does 3248 Plum Street offer parking?
No, 3248 Plum Street does not offer parking.
Does 3248 Plum Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3248 Plum Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3248 Plum Street have a pool?
No, 3248 Plum Street does not have a pool.
Does 3248 Plum Street have accessible units?
No, 3248 Plum Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3248 Plum Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3248 Plum Street has units with dishwashers.
