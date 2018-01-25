3248 Plum Street

Amenities

on-site laundry dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated ceiling fan extra storage

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Super Cute & Updated 3/1 in Historic Murray Hill! - Don't miss out on your chance to rent this adorable 3 bedroom house offering fresh interior and exterior paint, open floor plan, lots of windows for ample lighting, & ceiling fans in every room! Eat in kitchen offers lots of counter space and matching appliances including microwave range, dishwasher, refrigerator and stove. Laundry room offers hook ups only with extra storage space! NEW privacy fence being installed in backyard!



CALL OR TEXT MICHELLE NOW! 904-234-9696



$995 + $10 admin fee = $1005 monthly



1 pet under 40lbs allowed with owner approval and $250 pet fee.



Michelle Sherrill

Realtor

Cell 904-234-9696



Qualifications:

Application fee of $60 per person. 12 month lease. Income, credit, rental history and criminal background will be verified. Gross monthly income of 3 times the rent is required. $1025.00 Security Deposit



(RLNE4929643)