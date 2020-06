Amenities

w/d hookup hardwood floors pet friendly

Unit Amenities hardwood floors w/d hookup Property Amenities accepts section 8 cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

PAXON UPSTAIRS 2nd FLR DUPLEX FOR RENT. From 5 Points, take Park St north, left on Forest, slight left onto McCoy Creek, Left on Nixon, property is on the left. Upstairs unit of duplex - 2 bedrooms, 1 bath w/ ownr tub and shower, living room/office/bonus room, eating space kitchen (R/R), CHA, laminate wood floors, approx. 900 sf, W/D hookups, $700 security deposit, 1 year lease, may consider pets with NRPF, non-smoking [AVLB bm/lr] available now. Section 8 approved.