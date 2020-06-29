All apartments in Jacksonville
309 CLAUDIA DR
309 CLAUDIA DR

309 Claudia Drive · No Longer Available
Location

309 Claudia Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32218
San Mateo

Amenities

on-site laundry
carport
recently renovated
ceiling fan
ice maker
range
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
ice maker
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
Charming and appealing recently remodeled 3 bedroom, 2 bath located in San Mateo. This home features a large living area, kitchen, separate dining room, laundry room, vinyl plank flooring, ceiling fans, ceramic tile and an inviting sun room! There is a large fenced-in back yard with fruit bearing trees and a shed with electricity.The home is on city water but has a separate well for lawn care. There is 1 carport for parking but room for at least 2 more vehicles. Close to schools, parks and interstates. Quiet community nestled in a great location.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 309 CLAUDIA DR have any available units?
309 CLAUDIA DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 309 CLAUDIA DR have?
Some of 309 CLAUDIA DR's amenities include on-site laundry, carport, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 309 CLAUDIA DR currently offering any rent specials?
309 CLAUDIA DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 309 CLAUDIA DR pet-friendly?
No, 309 CLAUDIA DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 309 CLAUDIA DR offer parking?
Yes, 309 CLAUDIA DR offers parking.
Does 309 CLAUDIA DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 309 CLAUDIA DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 309 CLAUDIA DR have a pool?
No, 309 CLAUDIA DR does not have a pool.
Does 309 CLAUDIA DR have accessible units?
No, 309 CLAUDIA DR does not have accessible units.
Does 309 CLAUDIA DR have units with dishwashers?
No, 309 CLAUDIA DR does not have units with dishwashers.

