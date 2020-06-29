309 CLAUDIA DR

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan ice maker range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities carport on-site laundry parking

Charming and appealing recently remodeled 3 bedroom, 2 bath located in San Mateo. This home features a large living area, kitchen, separate dining room, laundry room, vinyl plank flooring, ceiling fans, ceramic tile and an inviting sun room! There is a large fenced-in back yard with fruit bearing trees and a shed with electricity.The home is on city water but has a separate well for lawn care. There is 1 carport for parking but room for at least 2 more vehicles. Close to schools, parks and interstates. Quiet community nestled in a great location.