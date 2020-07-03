2617 West 30th Street

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly carport microwave

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors microwave Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport parking

To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1202390



Please ask our leasing agent about the Jetty Bond deposit program. Pay only 35% of the standard security deposit. Beautiful laminate flooring throughout, cherry kitchen cabinets, granite counter tops. Home has its own private well, so no future water bills. New sidewalks in front of the home, security system, spacious back yard. All homes offered by Great Jones are as-is unless otherwise arranged. HOA application may be necessary. Should an HOA application fee be required, the tenant will be responsible for paying the application fee.

|Amenities: Cats ok,Dogs ok,Wood-style flooring,Carport,Granite countertops,Microwave,Large backyard,Fenced yard,Plenty of Storage,Blinds

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.