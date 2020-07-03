All apartments in Jacksonville
2617 West 30th Street

2617 West 30th Street · No Longer Available
Location

2617 West 30th Street, Jacksonville, FL 32209
Grand Park

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
carport
microwave
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
parking
To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1202390

Please ask our leasing agent about the Jetty Bond deposit program. Pay only 35% of the standard security deposit. Beautiful laminate flooring throughout, cherry kitchen cabinets, granite counter tops. Home has its own private well, so no future water bills. New sidewalks in front of the home, security system, spacious back yard. All homes offered by Great Jones are as-is unless otherwise arranged. HOA application may be necessary. Should an HOA application fee be required, the tenant will be responsible for paying the application fee.
|Amenities: Cats ok,Dogs ok,Wood-style flooring,Carport,Granite countertops,Microwave,Large backyard,Fenced yard,Plenty of Storage,Blinds
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2617 West 30th Street have any available units?
2617 West 30th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 2617 West 30th Street have?
Some of 2617 West 30th Street's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2617 West 30th Street currently offering any rent specials?
2617 West 30th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2617 West 30th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2617 West 30th Street is pet friendly.
Does 2617 West 30th Street offer parking?
Yes, 2617 West 30th Street offers parking.
Does 2617 West 30th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2617 West 30th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2617 West 30th Street have a pool?
No, 2617 West 30th Street does not have a pool.
Does 2617 West 30th Street have accessible units?
No, 2617 West 30th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2617 West 30th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2617 West 30th Street does not have units with dishwashers.

