Jacksonville, FL
2581 Sunrise Ridge Lane
Last updated May 14 2019 at 10:35 PM

2581 Sunrise Ridge Lane

2581 Sunrise Ridge Lane · No Longer Available
Location

2581 Sunrise Ridge Lane, Jacksonville, FL 32211
Arlingwood

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Location is the story of this fantastic home. Minutes from 295 and the Dames Point Bridge allowing for a speedy commute to work. Close to the St Johns Town Center, restaurants & shopping, yet just 20 minutes from the beach. The home is 2412 with 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, a loft/office that can easily be converted into a 4th bedroom, formal living and dining room. The home features an open concept kitchen and family room which makes entertaining a breeze. Add in the large corner lot and fenced in rear yard and you have something special, well under $300K. It's your move!

Listing Courtesy Of COLDWELL BANKER VANGUARD REALTY

Call or Text (844) 326-7613
info@cbrentalhomes.com
www.cbrentalhomes.com

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2581 Sunrise Ridge Lane have any available units?
2581 Sunrise Ridge Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 2581 Sunrise Ridge Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2581 Sunrise Ridge Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2581 Sunrise Ridge Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 2581 Sunrise Ridge Lane is pet friendly.
Does 2581 Sunrise Ridge Lane offer parking?
No, 2581 Sunrise Ridge Lane does not offer parking.
Does 2581 Sunrise Ridge Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2581 Sunrise Ridge Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2581 Sunrise Ridge Lane have a pool?
No, 2581 Sunrise Ridge Lane does not have a pool.
Does 2581 Sunrise Ridge Lane have accessible units?
No, 2581 Sunrise Ridge Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2581 Sunrise Ridge Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 2581 Sunrise Ridge Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2581 Sunrise Ridge Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 2581 Sunrise Ridge Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
