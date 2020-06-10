All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 2502 Round Table Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
2502 Round Table Court
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2502 Round Table Court

2502 Round Table Ct · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

2502 Round Table Ct, Jacksonville, FL 32254
Biltmore

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
2502 Round Table Court Available 04/08/19 AVAILABLE IN APRIL 2019 - FOR RENT: 3BR 2BA ALL BRICK HOME IN PICKETTS COVE - This all-brick home has been updated and has vinyl luxury plank flooring where there was previously carpeting. The walls are all neutrally painted throughout. The kitchen appliances are all stainless steel. A 3-bedroom, 2-bedroom home is on a reserve corner lot that features a split-bedroom floor plan. The master bedroom and bathroom are oversized and has a walk-in closet. The entryway offers a formal living and dining combination. The kitchen has an eat-in space with a closet pantry and a breakfast bar. A nice sized family room has a door that leads to the back patio and yard. Includes ceiling fans, two-car garage, and much more.

(RLNE3729962)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2502 Round Table Court have any available units?
2502 Round Table Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 2502 Round Table Court have?
Some of 2502 Round Table Court's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2502 Round Table Court currently offering any rent specials?
2502 Round Table Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2502 Round Table Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 2502 Round Table Court is pet friendly.
Does 2502 Round Table Court offer parking?
Yes, 2502 Round Table Court offers parking.
Does 2502 Round Table Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2502 Round Table Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2502 Round Table Court have a pool?
No, 2502 Round Table Court does not have a pool.
Does 2502 Round Table Court have accessible units?
No, 2502 Round Table Court does not have accessible units.
Does 2502 Round Table Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 2502 Round Table Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Gran Bay Apartment Homes
13444 Gran Bay Parkway
Jacksonville, FL 32258
The Links at Windsor Parke
13700 Sutton Park Dr N
Jacksonville, FL 32224
St. Johns Plantation
7595 Baymeadows Cir W
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Hacienda Club
8685 Baymeadows Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32256
The Uptown at St. Johns
5290 Big Island Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32246
Village Walk
7651 Gate Pkwy
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Mandarin Bay
9047 San Jose Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32257
Broadstone River House
1655 Prudential Drive
Jacksonville, FL 32207

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia