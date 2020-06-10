Amenities

2502 Round Table Court Available 04/08/19 AVAILABLE IN APRIL 2019 - FOR RENT: 3BR 2BA ALL BRICK HOME IN PICKETTS COVE - This all-brick home has been updated and has vinyl luxury plank flooring where there was previously carpeting. The walls are all neutrally painted throughout. The kitchen appliances are all stainless steel. A 3-bedroom, 2-bedroom home is on a reserve corner lot that features a split-bedroom floor plan. The master bedroom and bathroom are oversized and has a walk-in closet. The entryway offers a formal living and dining combination. The kitchen has an eat-in space with a closet pantry and a breakfast bar. A nice sized family room has a door that leads to the back patio and yard. Includes ceiling fans, two-car garage, and much more.



