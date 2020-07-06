2211 Monteau Drive

Amenities
This unique 3 bedroom, 2 bath property is located in the Westside of Jacksonville, close to Herlong Airport and 295. Open floor plan with tiled living room. Large windows bring great lighting into the home.
**$100 Off the First Month!**
Features:
- External Washer and Dryer Area
- Brick Fireplace
- Walk-in Shower
- Spacious Den
- Huge Carport
- Back Patio
- Large Fenced Backyard
- 24 Hour Maintenance
Property Tours:
This property features "Self-Showing" technology. You can tour the property at your convenience 7 days a week from 8am to 8pm. Our leasing agents are available by phone 24/7 to answer any further questions and assist with setting up a visit.
Rental Terms: Rent: $1,100, Security Deposit: $1,100, Available Now
Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.