Last updated December 10 2019 at 3:21 PM

2211 Monteau Drive

2211 Monteau Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2211 Monteau Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32210
Normandy Manor

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
carport
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
carport
parking
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This unique 3 bedroom, 2 bath property is located in the Westside of Jacksonville, close to Herlong Airport and 295. Open floor plan with tiled living room. Large windows bring great lighting into the home.

**$100 Off the First Month!**

Features:
- External Washer and Dryer Area
- Brick Fireplace
- Walk-in Shower
- Spacious Den
- Huge Carport
- Back Patio
- Large Fenced Backyard
- 24 Hour Maintenance

Property Tours:
This property features "Self-Showing" technology. You can tour the property at your convenience 7 days a week from 8am to 8pm. Our leasing agents are available by phone 24/7 to answer any further questions and assist with setting up a visit.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,100, Security Deposit: $1,100, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2211 Monteau Drive have any available units?
2211 Monteau Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 2211 Monteau Drive have?
Some of 2211 Monteau Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2211 Monteau Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2211 Monteau Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2211 Monteau Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2211 Monteau Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2211 Monteau Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2211 Monteau Drive offers parking.
Does 2211 Monteau Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2211 Monteau Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2211 Monteau Drive have a pool?
No, 2211 Monteau Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2211 Monteau Drive have accessible units?
No, 2211 Monteau Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2211 Monteau Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2211 Monteau Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

