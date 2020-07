Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities gym pool

THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY OCCUPIED. AVAILABLE 08/01! Great family home in Sutton Lakes community. This 4 bedroom and 2.5 bath, two story house is on a spacious corner lot, has fenced in backyard and screen porch. The interior has large rooms and a spacious eat-in kitchen, wonderful for family meals. The flow of this home is great for entertaining your family and friends. Has separate dining room and interior laundry. Call today to schedule a showing.