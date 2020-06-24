All apartments in Jacksonville
1977 Lambert Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1977 Lambert Street

1977 Lambert Street · No Longer Available
Location

1977 Lambert Street, Jacksonville, FL 32206
Fairfield

Amenities

This adorable 2 bedroom 1 bath single family home is located off 8th Street just outside of Springfield it has a front entry room bursting with natural light and an open living room. Nearby coffee shops include Yummy Cakes By Mia and Social Grounds Coffee Company. Nearby restaurants include East 8th Street Sandwich Shop, Phoenix Eatery and Jet's Pizza. Near CSX Headquarters, Jacksonville University and Bruce Park.

Features:
Detached Single-car Garage
Brand New Flooring in Living and Bedrooms
Florida Room
New Paint Throughout

Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.
https://secure.rently.com/properties/673330

Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1977 Lambert Street have any available units?
1977 Lambert Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 1977 Lambert Street currently offering any rent specials?
1977 Lambert Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1977 Lambert Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1977 Lambert Street is pet friendly.
Does 1977 Lambert Street offer parking?
Yes, 1977 Lambert Street offers parking.
Does 1977 Lambert Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1977 Lambert Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1977 Lambert Street have a pool?
No, 1977 Lambert Street does not have a pool.
Does 1977 Lambert Street have accessible units?
No, 1977 Lambert Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1977 Lambert Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1977 Lambert Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1977 Lambert Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1977 Lambert Street does not have units with air conditioning.
