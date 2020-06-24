1977 Lambert Street

Amenities

pet friendly garage coffee bar

This adorable 2 bedroom 1 bath single family home is located off 8th Street just outside of Springfield it has a front entry room bursting with natural light and an open living room. Nearby coffee shops include Yummy Cakes By Mia and Social Grounds Coffee Company. Nearby restaurants include East 8th Street Sandwich Shop, Phoenix Eatery and Jet's Pizza. Near CSX Headquarters, Jacksonville University and Bruce Park.



Features:

Detached Single-car Garage

Brand New Flooring in Living and Bedrooms

Florida Room

New Paint Throughout



Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.

https://secure.rently.com/properties/673330



Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.