All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 1745 GRASMERE CT.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
1745 GRASMERE CT
Last updated May 7 2020 at 10:54 PM

1745 GRASMERE CT

1745 Grasmere Court · (904) 708-7745
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Mandarin
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1745 Grasmere Court, Jacksonville, FL 32223
Mandarin

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,100

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2525 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
stainless steel
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
**AVAILABLE JUNE 15th, 2020**Stunning two-story brick home for rent Mandarin Rd!This 4 bedroom,2.5 bathroom home features close to 2,600 sqft.Home has a fully fenced in backyard.Upon entering the home you have a formal living room and a separate formal dining room with tray ceiling.Well appointed kitchen with tons of cabinets,wine rack,granite countertops and stainless steel appliances.Breakfast nook just off the kitchen.Spacious tiled living room with wood burning fireplace.Half bathroom located downstairs.As you make your way upstairs you have 3 guest bedrooms and a guest bathroom.Large master bedroom with vaulted ceiling and walk-in closet!This home has two entertainment areas located off the back of the home.Spacious deck and a separate pavered patio!Washer/dryer connections.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1745 GRASMERE CT have any available units?
1745 GRASMERE CT has a unit available for $2,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 1745 GRASMERE CT have?
Some of 1745 GRASMERE CT's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1745 GRASMERE CT currently offering any rent specials?
1745 GRASMERE CT isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1745 GRASMERE CT pet-friendly?
No, 1745 GRASMERE CT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 1745 GRASMERE CT offer parking?
No, 1745 GRASMERE CT does not offer parking.
Does 1745 GRASMERE CT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1745 GRASMERE CT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1745 GRASMERE CT have a pool?
No, 1745 GRASMERE CT does not have a pool.
Does 1745 GRASMERE CT have accessible units?
No, 1745 GRASMERE CT does not have accessible units.
Does 1745 GRASMERE CT have units with dishwashers?
No, 1745 GRASMERE CT does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 1745 GRASMERE CT?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Volaris West Kernan
12517 Beach Boulevard
Jacksonville, FL 32246
The Hawthorne
8150 Point Meadows Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Pickwick Apartments
3580 Pall Mall Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32257
Tree House Apartments
3500 University Blvd N
Jacksonville, FL 32277
Oaks on Monument
401 Monument Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32225
Bay Club
9009 Western Lake Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Plantation
7061 Old Kings Rd S
Jacksonville, FL 32217
Portiva
6898 AC Skinner Pkwy
Jacksonville, FL 32256

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity