1745 GRASMERE CT

**AVAILABLE JUNE 15th, 2020**Stunning two-story brick home for rent Mandarin Rd!This 4 bedroom,2.5 bathroom home features close to 2,600 sqft.Home has a fully fenced in backyard.Upon entering the home you have a formal living room and a separate formal dining room with tray ceiling.Well appointed kitchen with tons of cabinets,wine rack,granite countertops and stainless steel appliances.Breakfast nook just off the kitchen.Spacious tiled living room with wood burning fireplace.Half bathroom located downstairs.As you make your way upstairs you have 3 guest bedrooms and a guest bathroom.Large master bedroom with vaulted ceiling and walk-in closet!This home has two entertainment areas located off the back of the home.Spacious deck and a separate pavered patio!Washer/dryer connections.