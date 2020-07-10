All apartments in Jacksonville
1661 Riverside #118
1661 Riverside #118

1661 Riverside Ave · No Longer Available
Location

1661 Riverside Ave, Jacksonville, FL 32204
Riverside

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
concierge
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
concierge
courtyard
parking
lobby
Ground Floor 2 story.. 2 bedroom/2 1/2 bath, freshly painted with updated appliances and wood floors downstairs. Walk out to the courtyard from your back door! Walking distance to Publix....Washer and Dryer Included. 2 car spaces are available! Concierge service in lobby, rooftop deck, storage locker.
Ground Floor 2 story.. 2 bedroom/ 2 1/2 bath, freshly painted with updated appliances and wood floors downstairs. Walk out to the private patio from your back door! Walking distance to Publix....Washer and Dryer Included. 2 dedicated parking spaces behind a gated entry. Concierge service in lobby, rooftop deck, storage locker. Water and sewer are included

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1661 Riverside #118 have any available units?
1661 Riverside #118 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 1661 Riverside #118 have?
Some of 1661 Riverside #118's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1661 Riverside #118 currently offering any rent specials?
1661 Riverside #118 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1661 Riverside #118 pet-friendly?
No, 1661 Riverside #118 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 1661 Riverside #118 offer parking?
Yes, 1661 Riverside #118 offers parking.
Does 1661 Riverside #118 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1661 Riverside #118 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1661 Riverside #118 have a pool?
No, 1661 Riverside #118 does not have a pool.
Does 1661 Riverside #118 have accessible units?
No, 1661 Riverside #118 does not have accessible units.
Does 1661 Riverside #118 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1661 Riverside #118 does not have units with dishwashers.

