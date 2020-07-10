1661 Riverside #118

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors parking recently renovated concierge

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities concierge courtyard parking lobby

Ground Floor 2 story.. 2 bedroom/2 1/2 bath, freshly painted with updated appliances and wood floors downstairs. Walk out to the courtyard from your back door! Walking distance to Publix....Washer and Dryer Included. 2 car spaces are available! Concierge service in lobby, rooftop deck, storage locker.

Ground Floor 2 story.. 2 bedroom/ 2 1/2 bath, freshly painted with updated appliances and wood floors downstairs. Walk out to the private patio from your back door! Walking distance to Publix....Washer and Dryer Included. 2 dedicated parking spaces behind a gated entry. Concierge service in lobby, rooftop deck, storage locker. Water and sewer are included