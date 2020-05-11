All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 1516 Derringer Rd..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
1516 Derringer Rd.
Last updated January 5 2020 at 8:03 AM

1516 Derringer Rd.

1516 Derringer Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
East Arlington
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1516 Derringer Road, Jacksonville, FL 32225
East Arlington

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
garage
1516 Derringer Rd. Available 01/09/20 Wonderful 3/2 Spacious Brick Home - This wonderful 3 bedroom 2 bath home has been well care for with spacious family room and nice brick fireplace.Separate dinning room and large kitchen with breakfast area. Features a very spacious sunlit Florida Room with french doors. Great for a playroom for kids or a adult sitting room. This home includes a two car garage, water softener system, washer and dryer, rain bird sprinkler system and fenced in back yard. A great home!!!!! Great location!!!! to Mayport Base, Shopping and Restaurants!!

(RLNE3801870)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1516 Derringer Rd. have any available units?
1516 Derringer Rd. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 1516 Derringer Rd. currently offering any rent specials?
1516 Derringer Rd. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1516 Derringer Rd. pet-friendly?
No, 1516 Derringer Rd. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 1516 Derringer Rd. offer parking?
Yes, 1516 Derringer Rd. offers parking.
Does 1516 Derringer Rd. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1516 Derringer Rd. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1516 Derringer Rd. have a pool?
No, 1516 Derringer Rd. does not have a pool.
Does 1516 Derringer Rd. have accessible units?
No, 1516 Derringer Rd. does not have accessible units.
Does 1516 Derringer Rd. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1516 Derringer Rd. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1516 Derringer Rd. have units with air conditioning?
No, 1516 Derringer Rd. does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

San Remo
843 Alderman Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32211
5 Thousand Town
5000 Big Island Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32246
JTB
8876 A.C. Skinner Parkway
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Arelia James Island
10880 Angelfish Way
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Moncler Huntington
3333 Monument Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32225
Courtney Meadows
7820 Baymeadows Rd E
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Timberwalk at Mandarin
10263 Whispering Forest Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32257
Deerwood Park Apartments
4435 Touchton Road
Jacksonville, FL 32256

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia