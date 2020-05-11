Amenities

1516 Derringer Rd. Available 01/09/20 Wonderful 3/2 Spacious Brick Home - This wonderful 3 bedroom 2 bath home has been well care for with spacious family room and nice brick fireplace.Separate dinning room and large kitchen with breakfast area. Features a very spacious sunlit Florida Room with french doors. Great for a playroom for kids or a adult sitting room. This home includes a two car garage, water softener system, washer and dryer, rain bird sprinkler system and fenced in back yard. A great home!!!!! Great location!!!! to Mayport Base, Shopping and Restaurants!!



