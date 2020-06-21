All apartments in Jacksonville
13811 Herons Landing Way Unit 9

13811 Herons Landing Way · (904) 204-1266
Location

13811 Herons Landing Way, Jacksonville, FL 32224
Beach Haven

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 13811 Herons Landing Way - Herons Landing Unit 9 · Avail. Jul 10

$1,250

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1089 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
pool
ceiling fan
playground
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
alarm system
parking
playground
pool
garage
internet access
online portal
13811 Herons Landing Way - Herons Landing Unit 9 Available 07/10/20 Intracoastal Condo w/Attached Garage! - **AVAILABLE JULY 10th, 2020**

Nice 2 bedroom condo for rent in Heron’s Landing! Conveniently located near Interstate 95 and J Turner Bulter Boulevard, Heron's Landing is in close proximity to trendy shopping, restaurants, entertainment and 3.4 miles to Jacksonville Beach. This condo is located on the 2nd floor with a direct access attached garage on the 1st floor. The unit includes a stackable washer and dryer, alarm system, ceiling fans, vaulted ceilings, corian counter tops, custom lighting in the kitchen, and a flat screen mount in the master bedroom with a professional flat screen wire hiding kit.

Water and sewer are included in the rent. Satellite (Americas Top 120), 1 digital receive, and internet services are included--provided by Hotwire Communications.

One small pet is welcomed upon approval and with a pet fee. Pet screening application to be completed. $20 pet application fee, $15 for additional pet. Pet fee will be determined upon completion of pet screening process.

$65 application fee, 1st month's rent due to reserve, 1 month deposit due on/by the move in date. 13 month lease.
Mandatory $5.95 monthly service charge due with the rent on the 1st of each month. This charge covers access to online rental payments and online maintenance requests.

Screening includes credit/criminal background check, income verification of 3x the monthly rent and rental history verification.

*To schedule a viewing of this property please call our dedicated leasing line at 904-204-1266*

Nest Finders Property Management
9889 Gate Pkwy N, #402
Jacksonville, FL 32246

(RLNE2797307)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13811 Herons Landing Way Unit 9 have any available units?
13811 Herons Landing Way Unit 9 has a unit available for $1,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 13811 Herons Landing Way Unit 9 have?
Some of 13811 Herons Landing Way Unit 9's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13811 Herons Landing Way Unit 9 currently offering any rent specials?
13811 Herons Landing Way Unit 9 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13811 Herons Landing Way Unit 9 pet-friendly?
Yes, 13811 Herons Landing Way Unit 9 is pet friendly.
Does 13811 Herons Landing Way Unit 9 offer parking?
Yes, 13811 Herons Landing Way Unit 9 does offer parking.
Does 13811 Herons Landing Way Unit 9 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13811 Herons Landing Way Unit 9 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13811 Herons Landing Way Unit 9 have a pool?
Yes, 13811 Herons Landing Way Unit 9 has a pool.
Does 13811 Herons Landing Way Unit 9 have accessible units?
No, 13811 Herons Landing Way Unit 9 does not have accessible units.
Does 13811 Herons Landing Way Unit 9 have units with dishwashers?
No, 13811 Herons Landing Way Unit 9 does not have units with dishwashers.
