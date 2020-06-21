13811 Herons Landing Way Unit 9

Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly garage pool ceiling fan playground

Unit Amenities ceiling fan in unit laundry Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly alarm system parking playground pool garage internet access online portal

13811 Herons Landing Way - Herons Landing Unit 9 Available 07/10/20 Intracoastal Condo w/Attached Garage! - **AVAILABLE JULY 10th, 2020**



Nice 2 bedroom condo for rent in Heron’s Landing! Conveniently located near Interstate 95 and J Turner Bulter Boulevard, Heron's Landing is in close proximity to trendy shopping, restaurants, entertainment and 3.4 miles to Jacksonville Beach. This condo is located on the 2nd floor with a direct access attached garage on the 1st floor. The unit includes a stackable washer and dryer, alarm system, ceiling fans, vaulted ceilings, corian counter tops, custom lighting in the kitchen, and a flat screen mount in the master bedroom with a professional flat screen wire hiding kit.



Water and sewer are included in the rent. Satellite (Americas Top 120), 1 digital receive, and internet services are included--provided by Hotwire Communications.



One small pet is welcomed upon approval and with a pet fee. Pet screening application to be completed. $20 pet application fee, $15 for additional pet. Pet fee will be determined upon completion of pet screening process.



$65 application fee, 1st month's rent due to reserve, 1 month deposit due on/by the move in date. 13 month lease.

Mandatory $5.95 monthly service charge due with the rent on the 1st of each month. This charge covers access to online rental payments and online maintenance requests.



Screening includes credit/criminal background check, income verification of 3x the monthly rent and rental history verification.



*To schedule a viewing of this property please call our dedicated leasing line at 904-204-1266*



Nest Finders Property Management

9889 Gate Pkwy N, #402

Jacksonville, FL 32246



(RLNE2797307)