13811 Herons Landing Way Unit 9

13811 Herons Landing Way - Herons Landing Unit 9 Available 07/10/20 Intracoastal Condo w/Attached Garage! - **AVAILABLE JULY 10th, 2020**
Nice 2 bedroom condo for rent in Heron’s Landing! Conveniently located near Interstate 95 and J Turner Bulter Boulevard, Heron's Landing is in close proximity to trendy shopping, restaurants, entertainment and 3.4 miles to Jacksonville Beach. This condo is located on the 2nd floor with a direct access attached garage on the 1st floor. The unit includes a stackable washer and dryer, alarm system, ceiling fans, vaulted ceilings, corian counter tops, custom lighting in the kitchen, and a flat screen mount in the master bedroom with a professional flat screen wire hiding kit.
Water and sewer are included in the rent. Satellite (Americas Top 120), 1 digital receive, and internet services are included--provided by Hotwire Communications.
One small pet is welcomed upon approval and with a pet fee. Pet screening application to be completed. $20 pet application fee, $15 for additional pet. Pet fee will be determined upon completion of pet screening process.
$65 application fee, 1st month's rent due to reserve, 1 month deposit due on/by the move in date. 13 month lease.
Mandatory $5.95 monthly service charge due with the rent on the 1st of each month. This charge covers access to online rental payments and online maintenance requests.
Screening includes credit/criminal background check, income verification of 3x the monthly rent and rental history verification.
*To schedule a viewing of this property please call our dedicated leasing line at 904-204-1266*
