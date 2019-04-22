This home checks all the boxes. The home offers a split floorplan with a large walk-in closet and an ensuite in the master bedroom. Enjoy your morning coffee on the screened-in porch. This home won't last long at this price. Call today for a showing.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1134 HOMARD BLVD E have any available units?
1134 HOMARD BLVD E doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.