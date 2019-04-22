All apartments in Jacksonville
1134 HOMARD BLVD E

1134 Homard Boulevard East · No Longer Available
Location

1134 Homard Boulevard East, Jacksonville, FL 32225
Atlantic Boulevard Estates

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
This home checks all the boxes. The home offers a split floorplan with a large walk-in closet and an ensuite in the master bedroom. Enjoy your morning coffee on the screened-in porch. This home won't last long at this price. Call today for a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1134 HOMARD BLVD E have any available units?
1134 HOMARD BLVD E doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 1134 HOMARD BLVD E currently offering any rent specials?
1134 HOMARD BLVD E is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1134 HOMARD BLVD E pet-friendly?
No, 1134 HOMARD BLVD E is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 1134 HOMARD BLVD E offer parking?
Yes, 1134 HOMARD BLVD E offers parking.
Does 1134 HOMARD BLVD E have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1134 HOMARD BLVD E does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1134 HOMARD BLVD E have a pool?
No, 1134 HOMARD BLVD E does not have a pool.
Does 1134 HOMARD BLVD E have accessible units?
No, 1134 HOMARD BLVD E does not have accessible units.
Does 1134 HOMARD BLVD E have units with dishwashers?
No, 1134 HOMARD BLVD E does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1134 HOMARD BLVD E have units with air conditioning?
No, 1134 HOMARD BLVD E does not have units with air conditioning.
