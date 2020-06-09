779 NE 191st Ter

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry playground pool

Property will be available on 08/01/2020.Beautiful single family home in a prestige community of Aventura Isles. This gorgeous 2 story home features 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, lake view, with a fully fenced yard and private pool with a Jacuzzi. Upgraded kitchen, feature stainless steel appliances, granite counter-tops and separate laundry room.

High impact windows & doors, ceramic in first floor & wood in staircase, second floor with carpet in bedrooms. Gated community with 24-hour security and luxurious heated community pool. Several playgrounds, walking/jogging trail. Close to schools, supermarkets, minutes away from “Aventura Mall” & beaches.