Last updated June 9 2020 at 10:26 PM

779 NE 191st Ter

779 Northeast 191st Terrace · (954) 496-3303
Location

779 Northeast 191st Terrace, Ives Estates, FL 33179
California Club

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 0 · Avail. now

$3,700

4 Bed · 3 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
playground
pool
Property will be available on 08/01/2020.Beautiful single family home in a prestige community of Aventura Isles. This gorgeous 2 story home features 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, lake view, with a fully fenced yard and private pool with a Jacuzzi. Upgraded kitchen, feature stainless steel appliances, granite counter-tops and separate laundry room.
High impact windows & doors, ceramic in first floor & wood in staircase, second floor with carpet in bedrooms. Gated community with 24-hour security and luxurious heated community pool. Several playgrounds, walking/jogging trail. Close to schools, supermarkets, minutes away from “Aventura Mall” & beaches.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 779 NE 191st Ter have any available units?
779 NE 191st Ter has a unit available for $3,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 779 NE 191st Ter have?
Some of 779 NE 191st Ter's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 779 NE 191st Ter currently offering any rent specials?
779 NE 191st Ter isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 779 NE 191st Ter pet-friendly?
No, 779 NE 191st Ter is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ives Estates.
Does 779 NE 191st Ter offer parking?
No, 779 NE 191st Ter does not offer parking.
Does 779 NE 191st Ter have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 779 NE 191st Ter offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 779 NE 191st Ter have a pool?
Yes, 779 NE 191st Ter has a pool.
Does 779 NE 191st Ter have accessible units?
No, 779 NE 191st Ter does not have accessible units.
Does 779 NE 191st Ter have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 779 NE 191st Ter has units with dishwashers.
Does 779 NE 191st Ter have units with air conditioning?
No, 779 NE 191st Ter does not have units with air conditioning.
