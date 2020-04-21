20905 NE 8th Ct

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool

Beautiful 3/2 with washer and dryer inside the unit. Tile throughout, freshly painted, 2 baths condo. Nice size Living room and dining area. Washer & Dryer in unit. Large Screened in patio. close to Aventura Mall, Gulfstream, Major Highways, Restaurants and Shopping Centers. GATED COMMUNITY All ceramic tile floors . Large community pool area.

Corner unit with lots of windows. Assigned parking. Security gate with key-card entrance. Nice and quiet community with pool. Close to Aventura Mall, the beach and I-95 . Very near Winn Dixie, Burger King. Vacant, easy to show on

lock box. See broker's remarks for showing instruction