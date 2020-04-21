All apartments in Ives Estates
Find more places like 20905 NE 8th Ct.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Ives Estates, FL
/
20905 NE 8th Ct
Last updated April 21 2020 at 3:29 PM

20905 NE 8th Ct

20905 Northeast 8th Court · (786) 488-9316
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Ives Estates
See all
California Club
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

20905 Northeast 8th Court, Ives Estates, FL 33179
California Club

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 202-36 · Avail. now

$1,700

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
pool
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Beautiful 3/2 with washer and dryer inside the unit. Tile throughout, freshly painted, 2 baths condo. Nice size Living room and dining area. Washer & Dryer in unit. Large Screened in patio. close to Aventura Mall, Gulfstream, Major Highways, Restaurants and Shopping Centers. GATED COMMUNITY All ceramic tile floors . Large community pool area.
Corner unit with lots of windows. Assigned parking. Security gate with key-card entrance. Nice and quiet community with pool. Close to Aventura Mall, the beach and I-95 . Very near Winn Dixie, Burger King. Vacant, easy to show on
lock box. See broker's remarks for showing instruction

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20905 NE 8th Ct have any available units?
20905 NE 8th Ct has a unit available for $1,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 20905 NE 8th Ct have?
Some of 20905 NE 8th Ct's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20905 NE 8th Ct currently offering any rent specials?
20905 NE 8th Ct isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20905 NE 8th Ct pet-friendly?
No, 20905 NE 8th Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ives Estates.
Does 20905 NE 8th Ct offer parking?
Yes, 20905 NE 8th Ct does offer parking.
Does 20905 NE 8th Ct have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 20905 NE 8th Ct offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 20905 NE 8th Ct have a pool?
Yes, 20905 NE 8th Ct has a pool.
Does 20905 NE 8th Ct have accessible units?
No, 20905 NE 8th Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 20905 NE 8th Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 20905 NE 8th Ct has units with dishwashers.
Does 20905 NE 8th Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 20905 NE 8th Ct does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 20905 NE 8th Ct?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Ives Estates 1 BedroomsIves Estates 2 Bedrooms
Ives Estates Apartments with Hardwood FloorsIves Estates Apartments with Parking
Ives Estates Apartments with Pool

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Miami, FLFort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLWest Palm Beach, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLBoynton Beach, FLMiramar, FLDelray Beach, FLDavie, FLPompano Beach, FL
Hollywood, FLHialeah, FLSunrise, FLDoral, FLCoconut Creek, FLDeerfield Beach, FLUniversity Park, FLFlorida City, FLLoxahatchee Groves, FLRichmond West, FLHypoluxo, FLPinecrest, FL
Atlantis, FLMiami Shores, FLBay Harbor Islands, FLBrownsville, FLCountry Walk, FLPinewood, FLThe Acreage, FLLauderdale-by-the-Sea, FLMiami Springs, FLHighland Beach, FLWestchester, FLSurfside, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

California Club

Apartments Near Colleges

Atlantic Technical CollegeBroward College
Carlos Albizu University-MiamiFlorida International University
Keiser University-Ft Lauderdale
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity