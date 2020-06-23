9912 SUNNY MEWS ALLEY

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse dog park parking playground pool bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

BRAND NEW & Available NOW! 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Townhome with ALL THE BEST UPGRADES & Features! First Floor is All Tile! Gourmet Kitchen With Shaker Cabinets, BIG Island, Granite Counters, SS Appliances and Large WALK IN Pantry! RING DOORBELL and Coded Door Handle provide Convenience and SECURITY! Upgrades Include PENDANT LIGHTS, Ceiling FANS in All Bedrooms and Great Room! Master Features Large Walk In Closet and Bath with DOUBLE SINKS and Large Shower! Covered Patio, Oversized Single Car Garage and LONG extra wide Paver Driveway! PLUS ENERGY SAVING FEATURES - Double Pane Low E Windows, 15 Seer AC, R-30 Insulation - will SAVE MONEY on Electric Bills! Enjoy the Best RESORT STYLE Clubhouse in the area! DELUXE Resort Style Pool with Splash Pad, Cabanas, Lounge Chairs and Grill Area! Parks, Playgrounds, Walking Paths, Dog Park and Putt Putt are additional amenities in this Lakefront Community!