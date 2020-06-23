All apartments in Horizon West
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

9912 SUNNY MEWS ALLEY

9912 Sunny Mews Alley · No Longer Available
Location

9912 Sunny Mews Alley, Horizon West, FL 34787

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
dog park
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
BRAND NEW & Available NOW! 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Townhome with ALL THE BEST UPGRADES & Features! First Floor is All Tile! Gourmet Kitchen With Shaker Cabinets, BIG Island, Granite Counters, SS Appliances and Large WALK IN Pantry! RING DOORBELL and Coded Door Handle provide Convenience and SECURITY! Upgrades Include PENDANT LIGHTS, Ceiling FANS in All Bedrooms and Great Room! Master Features Large Walk In Closet and Bath with DOUBLE SINKS and Large Shower! Covered Patio, Oversized Single Car Garage and LONG extra wide Paver Driveway! PLUS ENERGY SAVING FEATURES - Double Pane Low E Windows, 15 Seer AC, R-30 Insulation - will SAVE MONEY on Electric Bills! Enjoy the Best RESORT STYLE Clubhouse in the area! DELUXE Resort Style Pool with Splash Pad, Cabanas, Lounge Chairs and Grill Area! Parks, Playgrounds, Walking Paths, Dog Park and Putt Putt are additional amenities in this Lakefront Community!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9912 SUNNY MEWS ALLEY have any available units?
9912 SUNNY MEWS ALLEY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Horizon West, FL.
What amenities does 9912 SUNNY MEWS ALLEY have?
Some of 9912 SUNNY MEWS ALLEY's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9912 SUNNY MEWS ALLEY currently offering any rent specials?
9912 SUNNY MEWS ALLEY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9912 SUNNY MEWS ALLEY pet-friendly?
Yes, 9912 SUNNY MEWS ALLEY is pet friendly.
Does 9912 SUNNY MEWS ALLEY offer parking?
Yes, 9912 SUNNY MEWS ALLEY offers parking.
Does 9912 SUNNY MEWS ALLEY have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9912 SUNNY MEWS ALLEY offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9912 SUNNY MEWS ALLEY have a pool?
Yes, 9912 SUNNY MEWS ALLEY has a pool.
Does 9912 SUNNY MEWS ALLEY have accessible units?
No, 9912 SUNNY MEWS ALLEY does not have accessible units.
Does 9912 SUNNY MEWS ALLEY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9912 SUNNY MEWS ALLEY has units with dishwashers.
Does 9912 SUNNY MEWS ALLEY have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 9912 SUNNY MEWS ALLEY has units with air conditioning.
