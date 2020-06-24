9549 AMBER CHESTNUT WAY

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court gym parking pool garage

WOW! 1year young! - AVAILABLE NOW!! ENERGY STAR CERTIFIED-LOW UTILITY BILLS ! Open Floor Plan! You’ll love entertaining as you relax in your beautiful family room with access to private patio, or prepare meals in your Dream Kitchen, which offers Large Prepping/Serving Island; Huge Butler’s Walk-In Pantry and Spacious 42” Solid Wood Cabinets w/ Granite CounterTops. GREAT STORAGE throughout home! Stainless Steel ENERGY STAR appliances. First floor has easy-care ceramic tile floors throughout! Powder room on main level for your convenience. Retreat to your beautiful 2nd Floor Master Suite with Tray Ceiling and luxurious Private Bath with dual sinks; granite counter; walk in shower; and private water closet! The second floor also offers two additional bedrooms and another full bath with granite counter and a tub/shower combo. The Laundry boasts a Second-Floor location-No more lugging baskets up and down the stairs! Enjoy the contemporary features of this beautiful home, including a RING DOORBELL and KEVO front door hardware. The energy package is sensational! You won’t believe the low utility rates! Fantastic Community Amenities - Fitness Center, Community Pool, Basketball Court, and much more! Green Space galore! Convenient to FL 429, Disney, as well as shopping & healthcare needs. Available upon credit/background completion. Beautiful! - This won’t last long!!