9490 Bauer Alley

Brand new Townhouse in Waterleigh, 3 Bedrooms 2.5 Baths - Near to Disney with a great school. Brand New 3 Bedrooms and 2.5 Baths townhouse at Waterleigh of Winter Garden. PERFECT community - Waterleigh in Winter Garden. Built in 2020 April. Rent includes lawn maintenance and ALL appliance. Beautiful upgraded kitchen package, stainless appliance, granite counter tops. This is an amazing community, tons of amenities, including two clubhouses near to lake, resort style pools, fitness centers, soccer fields, mini golf, dog parks, playground, tennis, volleyball, etc. Only 5 mins to Orange County National Golf Center and SR 429. Few minutes to the new Hamlin Town Shopping center, Walmart, Publix, Luxury Cinema, Bank, Restaurants, Winter Garden Village. Near to Walt Disney World, Universal, Sea World, Premium Outlets. Only short drive to downtown windermere. Enjoy Disney Firework EVERY night in the community! Call or Text Jimmy to schedule a showing TODAY!



