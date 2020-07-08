All apartments in Horizon West
9490 Bauer Alley

9490 Bauer Aly · No Longer Available
Location

9490 Bauer Aly, Horizon West, FL 34787
Lake Avalon Groves

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
dog park
gym
playground
pool
tennis court
volleyball court
Brand new Townhouse in Waterleigh, 3 Bedrooms 2.5 Baths - Near to Disney with a great school. Brand New 3 Bedrooms and 2.5 Baths townhouse at Waterleigh of Winter Garden. PERFECT community - Waterleigh in Winter Garden. Built in 2020 April. Rent includes lawn maintenance and ALL appliance. Beautiful upgraded kitchen package, stainless appliance, granite counter tops. This is an amazing community, tons of amenities, including two clubhouses near to lake, resort style pools, fitness centers, soccer fields, mini golf, dog parks, playground, tennis, volleyball, etc. Only 5 mins to Orange County National Golf Center and SR 429. Few minutes to the new Hamlin Town Shopping center, Walmart, Publix, Luxury Cinema, Bank, Restaurants, Winter Garden Village. Near to Walt Disney World, Universal, Sea World, Premium Outlets. Only short drive to downtown windermere. Enjoy Disney Firework EVERY night in the community! Call or Text Jimmy to schedule a showing TODAY!

(RLNE5723694)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9490 Bauer Alley have any available units?
9490 Bauer Alley doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Horizon West, FL.
What amenities does 9490 Bauer Alley have?
Some of 9490 Bauer Alley's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9490 Bauer Alley currently offering any rent specials?
9490 Bauer Alley is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9490 Bauer Alley pet-friendly?
Yes, 9490 Bauer Alley is pet friendly.
Does 9490 Bauer Alley offer parking?
No, 9490 Bauer Alley does not offer parking.
Does 9490 Bauer Alley have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9490 Bauer Alley does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9490 Bauer Alley have a pool?
Yes, 9490 Bauer Alley has a pool.
Does 9490 Bauer Alley have accessible units?
No, 9490 Bauer Alley does not have accessible units.
Does 9490 Bauer Alley have units with dishwashers?
No, 9490 Bauer Alley does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9490 Bauer Alley have units with air conditioning?
No, 9490 Bauer Alley does not have units with air conditioning.

