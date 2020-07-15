9487 MEADOW HUNT WAY

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking playground pool garage media room tennis court

EASY SHOWING VACANT!! Single Family 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home, ready for a quick move in. Attached 2 car garage. Energy Star certified, highly efficient insulated which brings your electric bill down. Amenities include 2 Tennis Courts, Clubhouse, Fitness Center, Playground, Kid's Splash Pad, Park, Lake, Outdoor Amphitheater plus a Community Pool. Great schools, Parks and Lakeside Village Shopping Center with Publix Supermarket is just at the corner! Winter Garden Village, Hamlin Town Center and top-rated schools are also only a few minutes away. Get to the happiest place on Earth and much more in minutes! Orange County National Golf Center and Lodge are only 1.5 miles away for the golf enthusiasts.