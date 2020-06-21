9307 MIRA VALLE LANE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking playground pool garage media room

4 Bedroom 2.1 Bathroom home with upgraded granite countertops and tile backsplash, 42" cabinets, Stainless steel appliances and walk in pantry with a dedicated dining room and a half bath. An upstairs loft area offers open space. The master suite has a large walk in closet large master bath with dual vanity and walk in shower. Watermark is an amazing community where you can spend great time with your family at the pool or at the playground. Watermark community offers a pool, park, playground, sport courts, recreational center, outdoor amphitheater, splash pad and convenient location close to Disney world, Horizon West and major highways.