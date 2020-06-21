All apartments in Horizon West
Find more places like 9307 MIRA VALLE LANE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Horizon West, FL
/
9307 MIRA VALLE LANE
Last updated June 20 2020 at 7:16 AM

9307 MIRA VALLE LANE

9307 Mira Valle Lane · (407) 908-4477
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Horizon West
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

9307 Mira Valle Lane, Horizon West, FL 34787

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,100

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2072 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
media room
4 Bedroom 2.1 Bathroom home with upgraded granite countertops and tile backsplash, 42" cabinets, Stainless steel appliances and walk in pantry with a dedicated dining room and a half bath. An upstairs loft area offers open space. The master suite has a large walk in closet large master bath with dual vanity and walk in shower. Watermark is an amazing community where you can spend great time with your family at the pool or at the playground. Watermark community offers a pool, park, playground, sport courts, recreational center, outdoor amphitheater, splash pad and convenient location close to Disney world, Horizon West and major highways.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9307 MIRA VALLE LANE have any available units?
9307 MIRA VALLE LANE has a unit available for $2,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 9307 MIRA VALLE LANE have?
Some of 9307 MIRA VALLE LANE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9307 MIRA VALLE LANE currently offering any rent specials?
9307 MIRA VALLE LANE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9307 MIRA VALLE LANE pet-friendly?
No, 9307 MIRA VALLE LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Horizon West.
Does 9307 MIRA VALLE LANE offer parking?
Yes, 9307 MIRA VALLE LANE does offer parking.
Does 9307 MIRA VALLE LANE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9307 MIRA VALLE LANE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9307 MIRA VALLE LANE have a pool?
Yes, 9307 MIRA VALLE LANE has a pool.
Does 9307 MIRA VALLE LANE have accessible units?
No, 9307 MIRA VALLE LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 9307 MIRA VALLE LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9307 MIRA VALLE LANE has units with dishwashers.
Does 9307 MIRA VALLE LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 9307 MIRA VALLE LANE does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 9307 MIRA VALLE LANE?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Windermere Cay Apartments
8200 Jayme Drive
Horizon West, FL 34787
Retreat at Windermere
5820 Nature View Dr
Horizon West, FL 34786

Similar Pages

Horizon West 1 BedroomsHorizon West 2 Bedrooms
Horizon West Apartments with ParkingHorizon West Apartments with Pool
Horizon West Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLOrlando, FLBrandon, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FL
Clermont, FLWesley Chapel, FLOcoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLLady Lake, FLDeLand, FLOak Ridge, FLCelebration, FLDoctor Phillips, FLLeesburg, FL
Bartow, FLBrooksville, FLHunters Creek, FLFish Hawk, FLZephyrhills, FLLockhart, FLAzalea Park, FLMount Dora, FLGoldenrod, FLDavenport, FLHighland City, FLOrange City, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Signature Lakes

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona BeachLake-Sumter State College
Florida Southern College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity