9270 Bradleigh Dr
Last updated December 11 2019 at 8:45 AM

9270 Bradleigh Dr

9270 Bradleigh Drive · No Longer Available
Location

9270 Bradleigh Drive, Horizon West, FL 34787

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
fire pit
gym
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
media room
pet friendly
*This gem of a house in Latham Park, newly built is ready for you to make it a home.
Latham Park is a dynamic new neighborhood featuring a secure private pool with cabana, a covered
outdoor pavilion, and a playground area perfect for all lifestyles surrounded by lakes, trees and natural
conservation. Located off Seidel Road in Winter Garden, this property offers the ultimate Florida
lifestyle.
The owners have spared no expense building the 3100 sf home, adding many upgrades. The house is
situated on a quiet street with no rear neighbors, only conservation and natural views. Enjoy Floridaâ??s
nature and an uninterrupted view of Disney fireworks from the comfort of your own back patio which
has a fully retractable screen. Kids and pets will be safe enjoying the fully fenced backyard. The house is
also fitted with a complete security system including cameras to front and rear.
There is lots to love about this two-story house.
From here you're only minutes away from highway 429 making your commute to Disney only about 15
min. Universal and Downtown Orlando are only about 25-30 minutes away and charming Downtown
Winter Garden is 20 minutes away.
Closer to home, Hamlin Town Centre and Winter Garden Village are only 5 and 10 minutes away,
featuring numerous shops, restaurants, and a luxury theatre.
Highly rated school district including: Castleview Elementary, Horizon West Middle, and Windermere
High School.

@@@@ Property features:
Open floor-plan, formal dining area, two story high ceilings, hardwood floors, granite counters, stainless
steel appliances, gas stove, large kitchen island, modern fridge, walk in closets, bathing tub, stand up
shower, large capacity washer & dryer, two car garage, energy efficient double pane windows, water
saving plumbing features, R-30 insulation, fresh air intake, and many custom features, including a 300
bottle wine storage unit (wine excluded!)

*** Resort style living:
Large pool, covered pavilion, grilling area, fire pit, hiking and biking trails nearby. Many public and
private golf courses, Disney fireworks :)

**** No Smoking******Pet Friendly*****

Owner pays for landscaping maintenance

Washer & Dryer included

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
