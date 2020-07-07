9270 Bradleigh Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities fire pit gym parking playground pool bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage media room pet friendly

*This gem of a house in Latham Park, newly built is ready for you to make it a home.

Latham Park is a dynamic new neighborhood featuring a secure private pool with cabana, a covered

outdoor pavilion, and a playground area perfect for all lifestyles surrounded by lakes, trees and natural

conservation. Located off Seidel Road in Winter Garden, this property offers the ultimate Florida

lifestyle.

The owners have spared no expense building the 3100 sf home, adding many upgrades. The house is

situated on a quiet street with no rear neighbors, only conservation and natural views. Enjoy Floridaâ??s

nature and an uninterrupted view of Disney fireworks from the comfort of your own back patio which

has a fully retractable screen. Kids and pets will be safe enjoying the fully fenced backyard. The house is

also fitted with a complete security system including cameras to front and rear.

There is lots to love about this two-story house.

From here you're only minutes away from highway 429 making your commute to Disney only about 15

min. Universal and Downtown Orlando are only about 25-30 minutes away and charming Downtown

Winter Garden is 20 minutes away.

Closer to home, Hamlin Town Centre and Winter Garden Village are only 5 and 10 minutes away,

featuring numerous shops, restaurants, and a luxury theatre.

Highly rated school district including: Castleview Elementary, Horizon West Middle, and Windermere

High School.



@@@@ Property features:

Open floor-plan, formal dining area, two story high ceilings, hardwood floors, granite counters, stainless

steel appliances, gas stove, large kitchen island, modern fridge, walk in closets, bathing tub, stand up

shower, large capacity washer & dryer, two car garage, energy efficient double pane windows, water

saving plumbing features, R-30 insulation, fresh air intake, and many custom features, including a 300

bottle wine storage unit (wine excluded!)



*** Resort style living:

Large pool, covered pavilion, grilling area, fire pit, hiking and biking trails nearby. Many public and

private golf courses, Disney fireworks :)



**** No Smoking******Pet Friendly*****



Owner pays for landscaping maintenance



Washer & Dryer included