Amenities

Unit Amenities cable included furnished recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool bbq/grill garage internet access

FULLY FURNISHED, TURN KEY BRAND NEW SINGLE FAMILY HOME. 6 Bedrooms and 3.5 Bath 5-star property, located in the luxurious Windermere community over 200k in upgrades and 100k in furniture this beautiful home can be rented seasonally or yearly with a beautiful pool in the backyard and entertainment area. 6 minutes from the Magic Kingdom, it comfortably accommodates up to 12 guests. Featuring chefs kitchen, entertainment room den pool garage gym wifi and cable included.