Last updated December 2 2019 at 8:35 AM

8872 Bismarck Palm Dr

8872 Bismark Palm Drive · No Longer Available
Location

8872 Bismark Palm Drive, Horizon West, FL 34787

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
fire pit
gym
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
volleyball court
yoga
There's so much to love about this home. You will appreciate the attention to detail put in designing this home.Situated in a luxury community in popular Southwest Orange County!
This 3/2.5 has a balcony view that embraces Disney fireworks every night! Notice there is a BIGGER master closet than any other floor plan in this community. The W/D was moved to the garage to create a LARGER custom walk-in closet. You'll notice a wall was removed to create a larger library on the 2nd floor.
There is all custom lighting throughout this home, with existing blackout shading.
Gourmet kitchen, upgraded flooring throughout, two upgraded internet hotspots, & Upgraded vanity mirrors & vanity lighting. Crown molding included with coffered ceilings, beautifully crafted cabinets with smooth-glide shelves and 42" upper cabinets. This Luxurious gourmet kitchen comes with a high end GE side by side stainless steel refrigerator, including a dishwasher, gas cooktop vented to the exterior, built-in microwave, & self-cleaning oven.
The living room comes with the an electronic fire place including a mantle & hearth. The custom patio wall is almost completed for you to enjoy additional privacy. You'll have unlimited access to the amenity center, which is a 4,132 square-foot clubhouse with a resort-style swimming pool, fitness center and yoga room, beach volleyball courts, outdoor fire pit, a kayak launch and much more.

----Pet Friendly-----Available Now---

****Option: Could be rented furnished****

****Option: There is an additional Guest house with its own separate entrance which has upgraded flooring, a beverage center, upgraded glass shelving & a European glass shower. This 4th bedroom option could be negotiated in the rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8872 Bismarck Palm Dr have any available units?
8872 Bismarck Palm Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Horizon West, FL.
What amenities does 8872 Bismarck Palm Dr have?
Some of 8872 Bismarck Palm Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8872 Bismarck Palm Dr currently offering any rent specials?
8872 Bismarck Palm Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8872 Bismarck Palm Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 8872 Bismarck Palm Dr is pet friendly.
Does 8872 Bismarck Palm Dr offer parking?
Yes, 8872 Bismarck Palm Dr offers parking.
Does 8872 Bismarck Palm Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8872 Bismarck Palm Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8872 Bismarck Palm Dr have a pool?
Yes, 8872 Bismarck Palm Dr has a pool.
Does 8872 Bismarck Palm Dr have accessible units?
No, 8872 Bismarck Palm Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 8872 Bismarck Palm Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8872 Bismarck Palm Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 8872 Bismarck Palm Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 8872 Bismarck Palm Dr has units with air conditioning.

