8872 Bismarck Palm Dr

Amenities
There's so much to love about this home. You will appreciate the attention to detail put in designing this home.Situated in a luxury community in popular Southwest Orange County!
This 3/2.5 has a balcony view that embraces Disney fireworks every night! Notice there is a BIGGER master closet than any other floor plan in this community. The W/D was moved to the garage to create a LARGER custom walk-in closet. You'll notice a wall was removed to create a larger library on the 2nd floor.
There is all custom lighting throughout this home, with existing blackout shading.
Gourmet kitchen, upgraded flooring throughout, two upgraded internet hotspots, & Upgraded vanity mirrors & vanity lighting. Crown molding included with coffered ceilings, beautifully crafted cabinets with smooth-glide shelves and 42" upper cabinets. This Luxurious gourmet kitchen comes with a high end GE side by side stainless steel refrigerator, including a dishwasher, gas cooktop vented to the exterior, built-in microwave, & self-cleaning oven.
The living room comes with the an electronic fire place including a mantle & hearth. The custom patio wall is almost completed for you to enjoy additional privacy. You'll have unlimited access to the amenity center, which is a 4,132 square-foot clubhouse with a resort-style swimming pool, fitness center and yoga room, beach volleyball courts, outdoor fire pit, a kayak launch and much more.
----Pet Friendly-----Available Now---
****Option: Could be rented furnished****
****Option: There is an additional Guest house with its own separate entrance which has upgraded flooring, a beverage center, upgraded glass shelving & a European glass shower. This 4th bedroom option could be negotiated in the rent.