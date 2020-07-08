8872 Bismarck Palm Dr

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace furnished garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse fire pit gym parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage internet access pet friendly volleyball court yoga

There's so much to love about this home. You will appreciate the attention to detail put in designing this home.Situated in a luxury community in popular Southwest Orange County!

This 3/2.5 has a balcony view that embraces Disney fireworks every night! Notice there is a BIGGER master closet than any other floor plan in this community. The W/D was moved to the garage to create a LARGER custom walk-in closet. You'll notice a wall was removed to create a larger library on the 2nd floor.

There is all custom lighting throughout this home, with existing blackout shading.

Gourmet kitchen, upgraded flooring throughout, two upgraded internet hotspots, & Upgraded vanity mirrors & vanity lighting. Crown molding included with coffered ceilings, beautifully crafted cabinets with smooth-glide shelves and 42" upper cabinets. This Luxurious gourmet kitchen comes with a high end GE side by side stainless steel refrigerator, including a dishwasher, gas cooktop vented to the exterior, built-in microwave, & self-cleaning oven.

The living room comes with the an electronic fire place including a mantle & hearth. The custom patio wall is almost completed for you to enjoy additional privacy. You'll have unlimited access to the amenity center, which is a 4,132 square-foot clubhouse with a resort-style swimming pool, fitness center and yoga room, beach volleyball courts, outdoor fire pit, a kayak launch and much more.



----Pet Friendly-----Available Now---



****Option: Could be rented furnished****



****Option: There is an additional Guest house with its own separate entrance which has upgraded flooring, a beverage center, upgraded glass shelving & a European glass shower. This 4th bedroom option could be negotiated in the rent.