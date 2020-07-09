All apartments in Horizon West
8841 DANFORTH DRIVE

8841 Danforth Drive · No Longer Available
Location

8841 Danforth Drive, Horizon West, FL 34786

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
No PETS PLEASE. Don't miss out on this exceptional END UNIT townhouse in Windermere. Close to Disney! This immaculate town has newer laminate flooring, granite counter tops, paint throughout and newer appliances. Upon entering, you'll notice the wide-plank flooring in the living room, foyer, and family room. The kitchen is appointed with 42 inch solid wood cabinets, stainless refrigerator, glass top stove, Microwave and dishwasher. Kitchen also features a closet pantry. The kitchen & dinette are open to the family room providing a great space to relax and entertain. You'll appreciate this end unit's additional natural light. A single glass door provides access to a generous-sized privately fenced yard with cement brick patio and walkway for additional outdoor space and leads to a personal detached 2 car garage. The spacious master bedroom has vaulted ceilings and a large walk-in closet. The master bath and guest bathrooms feature ceramic tile flooring. Laundry closet is located on the 2nd floor next to bedrooms and washer and dryer are included. Lake Reams features a swimming pool & walking paths surrounded by conservation areas. Close to shopping, dining, entertainment, & major highways. No Pets!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8841 DANFORTH DRIVE have any available units?
8841 DANFORTH DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Horizon West, FL.
What amenities does 8841 DANFORTH DRIVE have?
Some of 8841 DANFORTH DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8841 DANFORTH DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
8841 DANFORTH DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8841 DANFORTH DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 8841 DANFORTH DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Horizon West.
Does 8841 DANFORTH DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 8841 DANFORTH DRIVE offers parking.
Does 8841 DANFORTH DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8841 DANFORTH DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8841 DANFORTH DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 8841 DANFORTH DRIVE has a pool.
Does 8841 DANFORTH DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 8841 DANFORTH DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 8841 DANFORTH DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8841 DANFORTH DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 8841 DANFORTH DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 8841 DANFORTH DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.

