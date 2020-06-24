All apartments in Horizon West
8839 ABBOTSBURY DRIVE
8839 ABBOTSBURY DRIVE

8839 Abbotsbury Drive · No Longer Available
Location

8839 Abbotsbury Drive, Horizon West, FL 34786

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
Wonderful and Bright 3 bedrooms, 2 baths split plan home Immediately Available. No carpet and only Hardwood flooring throughout the house. Island kitchen with marble countertops along with Breakfast Nook. There is a covered front porch plus a covered porch behind to enjoy Florida Weather and Grilling. Close to the Community Pool and Playground. Lawncare included. Freshly painted and a year old Appliances. Ready for a new tenant.
Great for Allergy sufferers as there is no carpet throughout.
Gated Community close to Disney, Shopping centers, Resturants and I-4

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8839 ABBOTSBURY DRIVE have any available units?
8839 ABBOTSBURY DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Horizon West, FL.
What amenities does 8839 ABBOTSBURY DRIVE have?
Some of 8839 ABBOTSBURY DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8839 ABBOTSBURY DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
8839 ABBOTSBURY DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8839 ABBOTSBURY DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 8839 ABBOTSBURY DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Horizon West.
Does 8839 ABBOTSBURY DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 8839 ABBOTSBURY DRIVE offers parking.
Does 8839 ABBOTSBURY DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8839 ABBOTSBURY DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8839 ABBOTSBURY DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 8839 ABBOTSBURY DRIVE has a pool.
Does 8839 ABBOTSBURY DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 8839 ABBOTSBURY DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 8839 ABBOTSBURY DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8839 ABBOTSBURY DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 8839 ABBOTSBURY DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 8839 ABBOTSBURY DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
