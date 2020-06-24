8839 ABBOTSBURY DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking playground pool bbq/grill garage

Wonderful and Bright 3 bedrooms, 2 baths split plan home Immediately Available. No carpet and only Hardwood flooring throughout the house. Island kitchen with marble countertops along with Breakfast Nook. There is a covered front porch plus a covered porch behind to enjoy Florida Weather and Grilling. Close to the Community Pool and Playground. Lawncare included. Freshly painted and a year old Appliances. Ready for a new tenant.

Great for Allergy sufferers as there is no carpet throughout.

Gated Community close to Disney, Shopping centers, Resturants and I-4